Motorcyclist dies in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Lafrance Road near US-76 just south of Pendleton.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was headed southbound on Lafrance Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

The motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 46-year-old Stacy Joe Whitfield, of Pendleton.

