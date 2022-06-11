ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in Anderson Co. crash

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYbWI_0g7QeTMe00

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Lafrance Road near US-76 just south of Pendleton.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was headed southbound on Lafrance Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

The motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle.

Upstate woman refuses to surrender pet raccoon to DHEC

Troopers said the motorcyclist died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 46-year-old Stacy Joe Whitfield, of Pendleton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

COWPENS, S.C. — A 77-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Spartanburg County. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77, of Gaffney. Clevenger said...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Anderson Co#Us 76#Dhec Troopers#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Saturday night on Duncan-Reidville Road near Dobson Road around 11:05 p.m. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when he lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing man found dead in Anderson identified by Coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’ve identified a missing man who was found dead near Gossett Street in Anderson. The Coroner’s Office said the missing man’s remains were found on Monday at around 1:00 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner Don...
ANDERSON, SC
thejournalonline.com

One injured in pursuit – Highway 86

Medshore Ambulance service personnel along with Wren firefighters work at the scene of a wreck Friday night. It happened at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 81. A vehicle being pursued by Anderson County deputies struck a car in the intersection. One person was injured. The suspect vehicle kept going. The pursuit ended off Slater Road in the Hopewell community after the suspect drove down a dirt road and jumped out and ran. The sheriffs office helicopter assisted in the pursuit. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist identified following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg County on Saturday night. South Carolin Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 11:05 p.m. on Duncan-Reidville Road near Dobson Road. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was...
WYFF4.com

Coroner investigating Upstate crash

COWPENS, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's office is investigating a deadly crash. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, it happened Sunday evening on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77. Clevenger said Cowpens Police Department...
COWPENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday. The coroner identified the victim...
COWPENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Chase involving Upstate deputies leads to crash and manhunt

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led deputies on multiple chases on Friday night. Deputies said the situation began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. However, the driver refused to stop, and deputies pursued them until they crossed over into Greenville County.
WYFF4.com

Anderson County Sheriff's Office will be featured on COPS show

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office will soon be featured on a national television show. Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced recently they will begin filming with COPS at the end of the month. Sheriff Chad McBride said the filming will last for 10 to 12 weeks. The...
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Belton. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an address on James Cox Road around 9:10 a.m. Deputies said upon arrival, a woman was found with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy