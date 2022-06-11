Clay City Pottery Fest happening Saturday

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay City Pottery Festival is happening on Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm at Clay City Pottery.

That’s located at 510 E 14th St in Clay City.

Organizers said there will be pottery demos, tours, vendors and food trucks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.