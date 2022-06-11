ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay City, IN

Clay City Pottery Fest happening Saturday

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Juz73_0g7QeNJW00

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay City Pottery Festival is happening on Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm at Clay City Pottery.

That’s located at 510 E 14th St in Clay City.

Organizers said there will be pottery demos, tours, vendors and food trucks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vintage Camper Rally returns to Fowler Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Roger Dulin always has the date circled on his calendar for the annual vintage camper rally. “Seeing people that you haven’t seen for a year. It’s just renewed friendships. We’re a big family.” Dulin, who has organized the event since 2009, said that the event had about 50 attendees this year […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil Rotary to celebrate 87th annual 4th of July festival

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Brazil Rotary Club has announced its plans for the 87th annual 4th of July celebration at Forest Park. One of the largest celebrations in the area, if not the state, the Brazil Rotary Club says they have plenty of entertaining activities for visitors to do over the 5-day celebration. Events […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute July 4th fireworks details announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute will once again hold its Independence Day firework celebration at Fairbanks Park this year. Terre Haute Parks and Recreation have announced that in addition to the fireworks display, residents can enjoy glow products, food vendors, and live music Monday, July 4. Food Vendors will begin selling tasty treats […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Clay City, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Clay City, IN
Sports
103GBF

Indiana Chainsaw Garden is an Eerie Roadside View

Imagine driving down the highway and looking over to see dozens of chainsaws sticking out of the ground. Well driving down Highway 66 in Indiana, that's exactly a sight you'll see!. Indiana Roadside Marvel. I love roadside attractions of all sizes. Big or small, there's always something interesting about roadside...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

New exhibit at Red Skelton museum caps off festival

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Mark Kratzner remembers when he found out famous comedian Red Skelton was from Indiana. And it prompted him with a goal. “I wanted to find out who else [in Hollywood] was from Indiana.” That began Kratzner’s journey to curating an exhibit for the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy centered around Hoosiers […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Repairs underway at animal shelter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Repairs are underway on a damaged roof at the Terre Haute Humane Society and are expected to take 4 to 5 weeks to complete. The shelter’s director, Charles Brown, said a tree fell on part of the building two months ago. Since then, the shelter has not been able to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

PHOTOS: 2022 Pride Parade sights and celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Pride Parade was back in full force on Saturday after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate the return of one of Indy Pride's biggest events. The streets were an ocean of rainbow flags, sparkly outfits and larger-than-life smiles as businesses, organizations and other groups walked by and passed out goodies to the crowd.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery#Food Truck#Clay City Pottery Fest#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
WTWO/WAWV

Marshall community holds fundraiser for Tom Lisella

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall community came together to support Tom Lisella. Lisella spent over three months in the hospital and rehab to recovery from an emergency surgery due to an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Now, Lisella is back home and recovering. To assist him in paying for medical bills, the community held a benefit […]
MARSHALL, IL
wamwamfm.com

American Pickers Make Stop in Vincennes

You may see some familiar sights on American Pickers this October. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, American Pickers currently airs on the History Channel and A & E Networks. The reality TV show has been on since 2010 and encompasses 23 seasons. It follows midwestern “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy and sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman makes history at Salem Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Terre Haute, IN

Nicknamed the Queen City of the Wabash, Terre Haute is one of the biggest cities in Indiana's Wabash Valley. The name Terre Haute is actually French for "highland," as the city is located high above the Wabash River. Terre Haute is a favorite destination among tourists, especially students and those...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Annual car show is raising money for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all car and truck enthusiasts! That's because Saturday was the Wabash Valley Rodders' annual car show. Dozens of antique and traditional cars were dispersed throughout Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. From Hot Rods to vintage trucks and collector cars, there were a variety of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New Red Skelton statue is unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown. “It’s his hometown […]
VINCENNES, IN
106.9 KROC

There’s a Long Abandoned Waterslide Lost in the Woods Near Bloomington, Indiana

There's an abandoned waterslide covered in graffiti in the middle of these Indiana woods that you have got to see. Deep in the woods of Bloomington, Indiana sits an abandoned waterslide. It's not something that you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere like that. As you can see below, this area looks rather normal, right?
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy