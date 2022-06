One evening in June 2008, 21-year-old Brandon Brown came out of his second-floor apartment in the Old Port and walked downstairs to the Cactus Club. He sat at the bar with a friend, ordered a beer, and commenced, unaware, his last few hours of freedom for many years. It was a quiet night, a Tuesday. Brown had just gotten home from a shift at a rental-car agency and smoked a joint. He had no inkling of the headline-grabbing act of violence he was about to commit or of the personal transformation it would lead to.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO