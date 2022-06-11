How Fort Smith Police & school police prepare for active shooters

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools Police said it’s reevaluating its safety plans after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Chief Bill Hollenbeck said the department is constantly training for active threats.

“We’ve trained at a minimum of twice a year regarding violent intruder type situations, that’s something that we train hard on,” Hollenbeck said.

Chief Hollenbeck said the district has recently upgraded its security measures with controlled access to schools and a social worker to monitor threats.

“We’ve actually hired a social worker that works directly for the police department that works with us on evaluating and looking at any type of threat,” Hollenbeck said.

The district’s police department works closely with Fort Smith Police Department, said Lt. Lee McCabe.

“We do have a regional training center that all the agencies in our area train at so we’re all trained in the same system on how to respond to active shooters,” McCabe said.

Fort Smith Police Lt. Steven Creek said if there’s an active threat in the city, action will be taken immediately.

“We’re going in, we’re going direct to the threat based off of noises, based off what we can see, based off what we can smell,” Creek said.

Lt. Creek said most officers are familiar with residential layouts, so the department makes sure to train for threats in places like classrooms and larger buildings.

“This is where some of these types of critical incidents occur at so I’d rather them be training in a realistic environment that they’re not used to seeing and be prepared for that,” Creek said.

Chief Hollenbeck said the district’s police department is working with Fort Smith Police to plan a combined active shooter course to ensure both departments are ready to respond and react.

“Just as in any tragedy, again, you have to learn from it and then you have to ensure that that you do everything that you possibly can to make sure that students, staff and the public feel comfortable about sending your most precious items and their family, their kids to our schools,” Hollenbeck said.

