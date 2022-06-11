ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spencer Strider shines as Braves win 9th consecutive, hand Pirates 4th straight loss

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFDH2_0g7Qbo3e00
The Pirates’ Daniel Vogelbach reacts after a called third strike by home plate umpire Larry Vanover during the first inning against the Braves on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta.

It’s not often that Roansy Contreras isn’t topping the Statcast pitch velocity chart, as the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander throws a four-seam fastball that sits at 96 mph and hits the high 90s.

The top five velocities Friday night, however, all belonged to Spencer Strider. The Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander was touching triple digits in the first inning on his way to an eight-strikeout effort.

Making his first start at Truist Park, where the Braves handed out stick-on mustaches to fans, Strider tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings to pull away early for a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

It marked the ninth consecutive win for the Braves (32-27) and the fourth straight loss for the Pirates (24-32), who tied their season-long losing streak. The Pirates have scored only 12 runs in their past six games.

“We have to find some ways to score,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We had a couple opportunities early. The one thing is we have some young kids who are learning how to hit at the big league level. That can be a challenge.”

Strider (2-2) won the pitching duel against Contreras (1-1), even as both righties leaned heavily on their four-seam fastball and slider for 18 swings and misses. Strider had 14 pitches that were clocked at 99 mph or higher on the radar gun, the third time this season he’s recorded that many.

“He threw the ball well,” Shelton said of Strider. “We knew he had a big arm (and could) execute. The fastball had some life on it.”

Contreras, by contrast, struggled with his control. After giving up a leadoff double to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first, Contreras retired the next seven batters before Michael Harris II singled to right and stole second base with one out in the third. Harris advanced to third on Acuna’s single, but Pirates catcher Michael Perez threw out Acuna on an attempt to steal second.

Then Dansby Swanson – who went 3 for 4 – hit a two-out, 3-2 fastball 379 feet off the left-field foul pole for his seventh home run to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Swansby is hitting .429 (9 for 21) this season.

“I feel like I missed the pitch,” Contreras said through team translator Mike Gonzalez. “Things are going to happen in a game, but I think I missed the pitch.”

Cal Mitchell and Tucupita Marcano hit back-to-back singles in the second inning but were stranded when Strider got Travis Swaggerty to pop out to center and Michael Perez to fly out to left.

The Braves added to their advantage in the fourth, when Travis d’Arnaud singled to left but Swaggerty booted the ball, allowing d’Arnaud to reach second. Ozzie Albies followed with a double off the right field wall to score d’Arnaud for a 3-0 lead.

Harris (2 for 3 with two runs) drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, going from first to third on Dansby Swanson’s single to center and scoring on Matt Olson’s single to right to give the Braves a 4-0 lead.

“I thought his stuff was actually good,” Shelton said of Contreras. “It’s just that he missed in the middle of the plate with some good hitters. If you miss in the middle of the plate at this level, you’re going to get hit hard. Execution of the fastball at times was good. Execution of the slider was good. It was just the times when he missed in the middle, they didn’t miss.”

The Pirates pulled Contreras, who allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Beede hit d’Arnaud with a pitch to load the bases but got Albies to ground into a forceout at second to escape further damage.

Strider allowed two of his four hits in the sixth, when Bryan Reynolds singled and reached third on a single by Michael Chavis. The Braves brought in lefty Dylan Lee, who struck out Mitchell to stop another scoring opportunity.

“He had really good command on his fastball. To me, he was able to live on the outside corner pretty good,” said Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. “It was the first time we’ve ever seen him … but I felt he had good command of his pitches.”

The Pirates finally got on the scoreboard against Jackson Stephens in the eighth. Reynolds singled, advanced to third on Daniel Vogelbach’s single to right and scored on a double by Chavis that bounced over the left-field fence to cut it to 4-1. The Braves brought in A.J. Minter but Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Vogelbach to make it 4-2.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth for his 17th save, striking out Jack Suwinski on a 3-2 sinker to end the game.

“There’s no margin of error,” Shelton said. “When you play a team like this that’s this good and gets pitching – and they haven’t put themselves in a spot where they’ve beaten themselves – our margin or error is slim to none.”

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Albies Slam Leads Braves to 10th in Row, 10-4 Over Pirates

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. still sees plenty of room for improvement as the Atlanta Braves keep winning. “We’re going to keep grinding and growing," Acuña said through a translator. “Baseball is all about highs and lows. It’s just part of it, but I think we’re going to keep doing our part and keep grinding and playing hard and hopefully we can keep winning."
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Could the Braves accomplish this rare MLB feat for home runs?

Over this 11-game win streak, the Braves have had some timely home runs. It feels like everyone is hitting, and even guys who have struggled like Adam Duvall are finding green grass. William Contreras and Michael Harris II have been a big part of the resurgence as well. The ball is flying out of the yard, but can everyone in this lineup sustain this strong stretch?
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves Still Alive to Win NL East Despite Early Struggles

My oh my, a lot can change in a couple of weeks, eh?. At the end of May, the Atlanta Braves stood at 23-27, at risk at losing any hope of a National League East divisional crown as the New York Mets looked like perhaps the best team in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

3 Players who are still haunting the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons franchise has had its share of tough moments. It is a franchise that has continually put its fans through the wringer with sickening collapses following the team ever since their infamous Super Bowl collapse. Despite the team’s rough history, there is a reason for optimism surrounding the team heading into the next off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Guillorme is being replaced at second base by Jeff McNeil versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 130 plate appearances this season, Guillorme has a .327 batting average with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Swaggerty
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Derek Shelton
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson gets hilarious tribute from Braves rookie

Dansby Swanson’s pitchers love him, and Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider is not afraid to say so. Strider made his third career start Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it was comfortably his best. He struck out eight in 5.2 innings for his first win out of the rotation. He readily admitted he had help from Swanson, who made a good bare-handed play to end the third inning.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Pirates vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Sunday, June 12 (Atlanta Closes Out Series in Blowout Win)

The hottest team in baseball is the defending champions. The Atlanta Braves have erased a slow start and are now a clear second in the NL East. While they still have ground to catch the dominant Mets, the Braves have put themselves firmly in the postseason mix for the second straight season. Ronald Acuña Jr's health and MVP-like play have played a huge role in the resurgence of the defending champs, can they stay hot on Sunday?
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will hit the bench Monday as Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher and bats sixth. The team is sticking with Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, and with Michael Harris and the rest of the outfield thriving, Contreras may be squeezed out of a consistent spot in the lineup.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

2022 College World Series schedule: Playoff bracket

It's that time of year again: the finale of the college baseball season is upon us. The College World Series pits some of the best programs (and players) in the nation in a winner-take-all tournament. After the 2020 tournament was cancelled outright due to COVID-19, Mississippi State stormed into the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Statcast
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. bringing flash and fun

Welcome to the MLB Team of the Week, where we celebrate the players around Major League Baseball who have earned our acknowledgement and praise!. Beyond taking a look at season stats, this space is an opportunity to highlight the best players of the week that was in MLB. Sometimes, that'll mean the game's biggest stars; other times, it’ll be a young rookie who stepped up to have the best week of his career.
MLB
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
257
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy