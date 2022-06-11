Girls track and field: Results for NJSIAA Group 1 Championship

As the defending champion, it didn’t upset Dallas Hohney that he was seeded third in the 400-meter dash. “Last year, I wasn’t even seeded third,” the senior on the Glassboro High boys’ track and field team said. “I was seeded kind of low. I was seeded like fifth. No matter what seed I am, I am going to trot out there like I am the best. I am going to walk in confident with the mindset that I am going to win. No matter what the seed, I am still going to do what I do.”

