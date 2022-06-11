ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Girls track and field: Results for NJSIAA Group 1 Championship

By Andrew Koob
 3 days ago
Below are results for the two-day NJSIAA Group 1 championship meet at Pennsauken High School. The two-day meet began Friday and concludes Saturday. How to qualify for the Meet of Champions. RESULTS. Girls 100 Meter Dash Group 1. ==============================================================================. Name Year School Seed Prelims Wind H#. ==============================================================================. Preliminaries. 1...

