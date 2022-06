Penfield, N.Y. — Red Cross held a blood drive in memory of a late Army veteran who was born and raised in Rochester on Saturday. Gary Beikirch was a sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his five years of service, he saved several wounded men in the line of duty, which left him temporarily paralyzed. These heroics earned him a Medal of Honor, the highest decoration given in the military, presented to him by President Richard Nixon.

PENFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO