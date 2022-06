CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a good time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Tiki. Tiki is a 6-month-old Terrier mix who loves to play! Her favorite toys are stuffed animals, she tries very hard not to rip them up. She isn't picky when it comes to treats. She's food motivated and would enjoy continued obedience training with her future owner.The world is an exciting place for Tiki, she likes interacting with dog friends and is curious about kids. She shows her affection with kisses and tail wags. This spunky pup is full of energy. She would do best with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO