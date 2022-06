TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a crash that left one person in serious condition after crashing into a former nightclub. Trenton Emergency services got the call just before 4:00 Am for a report of a vehicle into a structure at East Paul Ave and Calhoun Street. Nearby neighbors heard the crash and ran out to assist the driver until the fire department could arrive. The vehicle crashed into a former nightclub called XL that has now been abandoned for a couple of years. Trenton firefighters extracted the driver, and Trenton Ems transported them to Capital Health trauma center.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO