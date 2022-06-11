Softball: 5 stars from Haddon Heights’ Tournament of Champions final victory

The Mountain Lakes players made it clear that they didn’t just want to win the final Tournament of Champions is boys lacrosse. They wanted to make a statement. A statement that certified how talented they were, how hard they were willing to work for and with one another, and also how very important it was to show the NJSIAA that the Tournament of Champions is a viable platform that should not be dissolved because it gives Group 1 and 2 schools the opportunity to prove themselves as the premier teams in the Garden State.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO