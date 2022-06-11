ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball: 5 stars from Haddon Heights’ Tournament of Champions final victory

By Brian Bobal
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
The softball season is now officially over and the Tournament of Champions era has...

NJ.com

Shout it from the Mountain: Lakes wins last boys lacrosse TOC in historic fashion

The Mountain Lakes players made it clear that they didn’t just want to win the final Tournament of Champions is boys lacrosse. They wanted to make a statement. A statement that certified how talented they were, how hard they were willing to work for and with one another, and also how very important it was to show the NJSIAA that the Tournament of Champions is a viable platform that should not be dissolved because it gives Group 1 and 2 schools the opportunity to prove themselves as the premier teams in the Garden State.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

DiCostanzo pitches Haddon Heights over No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven

Haddon Heights left-hander John DiCostanzo admitted he was gassed, and for good reason on what became a history-making day for his high school baseball program. On an extremely humid day, DiCostanzo pitched six highly effective innings to earn the win as host Haddon Heights defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 4-2, in a South/Central Group 2 state semifinal.
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Two 400 Group 1 state titles in a row for Glassboro senior Dallas Hohney

As the defending champion, it didn’t upset Dallas Hohney that he was seeded third in the 400-meter dash. “Last year, I wasn’t even seeded third,” the senior on the Glassboro High boys’ track and field team said. “I was seeded kind of low. I was seeded like fifth. No matter what seed I am, I am going to trot out there like I am the best. I am going to walk in confident with the mindset that I am going to win. No matter what the seed, I am still going to do what I do.”
GLASSBORO, NJ
