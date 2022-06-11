ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Amaya Brown “ready to go” for the Lobos

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QD5v_0g7Qao5r00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team began summer workouts this week. Plenty of new faces have put on the cherry and silver for the first time, and coach Bradbury has been impressed with what he’s seen.

Story continues belo w

Among the new players is Albuquerque native Amaya Brown. The former Cibola Cougars star is a transfer from Florida State and is excited to play her final season in her home town. While it has only been a few days, Brown seems to be fitting in with the Lobos nicely.

“She is ready, she is ready to go,” Bradbury said. “We will plug her right in immediately. She is ready to play, she is in good shape, she’s healthy, looking forward to seeing her play.”

“I get along with them well and I feel like I gel well with them, just with the way our offense will be set in the season,” said Brown. “So yeah, it’s going to be exciting. I am just going to drive and kick it to the shooters – that’s what I am going to do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: NM United win streak aided by play of Tambakis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will go for a fifth consecutive victory when they play at the home of the Oakland Roots Wednesday. The winning for New Mexico coincides with the return of goalie Alex Tambakis from a lower-body injury. Since his return over the last four games, New Mexico has outscored teams 13-2. Tambakis also had a game-winning save on a penalty kick in stoppage time. That goal won him save of the month of May.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM offers multiple metro prospects at football camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football camp took place this weekend. High schoolers from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona participated in non-contact over the course of three days, and UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales already has his eyes on a few players. “There are young men in this camp that could come out with an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United saved by Alex Tambakis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United has won every match since Alex Tambakis returned to goalkeeping duties. Is it a coincidence? Maybe. However, Tambakis ability to keep the opposition out of the net is lost on his team. “I think he’s one of the top goalkeepers in this league,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Basketball
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Track and Field finish strong at Final Day of NCAAs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Three UNM women earned First Team All-American status. Overall UNM garnered 15 All-American honors at the NCAA Championships. The First Team honorees are Elise Thorner (3000m steeplechase), Adva Cohen (3000m steeplechase), and Gracelyn Larkin (5000m). UNM earned four […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The legacy of Don Perkins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The number 43 still hangs atop University Stadium. The jersey Don Perkins wore as a Lobo that catapulted his name atop the history books. "I teach our guys the past, present and future of Lobo football," UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales said. "The guys that afforded them the opportunities they have and the ones they have to give it to when they're gone and Don was one of those."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

DC Gladiators winning streak ends in Frisco, TX; 47-46

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators entered their road game with Frisco on a four-game winning streak. However, their string of victories would come to an end on Saturday night in a 47-46 defeat. The Gladiators looked strong throughout this game and even held a 46-34 lead in the 4th quarter after QB Ramone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Are you not entertained? Gladiators super fans sure are

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Duke City Gladiators have only been around for a few years, the team has generated a very supportive fan base. Some have taken it as far as getting a Gladiators tattoo and tailgating over four hours prior to kickoff. “They welcomed me with open arms,” said superfan Matt Garcia. “It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Belo W New Mexico#Marine#Florida State#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Nightmare steps in the ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez is training for his next fight, but he won’t be stepping in the octagon. “Nightmare” will lace up the gloves for a boxing exhibition against Dan Hardy in Manchester, England on July 2. “I’m inspired and motivated to do something that I have always loved and that is boxing,” Sanchez […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Holly Holm inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has been enshrined into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. She along with 16 other boxing greats met up in Canastota, NY, for a week of festivities that was capped off on Sunday with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Holm was emotional at the ceremony and during her speech […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

BioPark hiring gardeners for seasonal work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is looking for seasonal workers to help tend their gardens. The city has full-time gardener positions available at both the zoo and botanic garden. Duties include plant maintenance like raking, pruning, weeding, harvesting seeds, and preparing flower beds. The pay rate is $11.50 per hour for up to 40 hours […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes celebrate Play Ball Weekend with local kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes celebrated Play Ball Weekend by inviting kids with special needs to experience the thrill of baseball. It’s Play Ball Weekend across all major league clubs, with each one holding events. The Isotopes chose to hold an adaptive skills clinic. “This is for kids, age 5 to 15,” said Michelle Montoya, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pride Fest wraps up in Albuquerque Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pride Fest wrapped up Saturday with one of the week’s biggest events, the Pride Parade. Saturday morning, it brought thousands of people out to Central to celebrate. From Central Avenue to Girard, all the way to Expo New Mexico was filled with thousands of people young and old ready to celebrate LGBTQ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Holly Holm emotional during hall of fame speech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm was officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday. During her speech, Holm became emotional when thanking those who supported her during her prestigious career. “I will tell you right now, I have been surrounded by people who have only wanted the best for me,” Holm said. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Don Perkins passes away

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend Don Perkins has died at the age of 84. The former Lobos two-way player has his number 43 retired as is a member of the ring of honor. “I am just proud to have known him and him being a great Lobo, its really cool that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Diego Sanchez set for boxing exhibition in July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez will fight again on July 2 in Manchester, England; however, this time he is lacing up the gloves for a boxing match. “I’m inspired and motivated to do something that I have always loved and that is boxing,” said Sanchez. “We would always watch the fights, me and my […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking. Pletcher won the Belmont […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy