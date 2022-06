On a Friday afternoon at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank, 18 men wrestled with one of the deepest philosophical concepts: the ‘self.’. The men, who on that day were all in the Sheriff’s Addiction Treatment Program (SATP), were divided into groups of three to discuss different questions on the topic posed by their professor, Kerry Spooner. As the men presented their findings, Spooner reminded them of the writings of the philosophers they had learned about for the past six week, among them Socrates, Emmanuel Levinas and David Hume. When the lesson was done, Spooner outlined the class’ final project: a self-portrait of their ‘self.’

