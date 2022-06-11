Lancaster Deputy Injured at Scene of 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A Lancaster Sheriff’s deputy suffered an injury at the location of a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the city of Lancaster early Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station received a 911 call at approximately 12:47 p.m., June 10, for a traffic collision at the intersection of Avenue J and 15th Street West.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a BMW had collided with a Ford Flex. Los Angeles County firefighters from Station 33 responded to the scene and extricated one party from the back seat of the BMW and transported them to Antelope Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

At approximately 1:00 pm, a Lancaster deputy requested more units and a sergeant urgently responded to the scene for a “use of force” according to LASD. It is unknown at this time what led to the use of force that resulted in a deputy being injured and transported to the local hospital.

It is unclear if the parties of the traffic collision were involved, however, one female was taken into custody at the scene. No further details are available at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

