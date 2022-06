PORT JERVIS – The Port Jervis City Police Department is participating in the 2022 Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s “Operation See! Be Seen! Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Mobilization” operating June 10-23. Using grant funding obtained under the 2021-22 Police Traffic Services Program through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, the department will deploy additional patrol officers to areas of the city that contain increased volumes of pedestrian and vehicular traffic to provide education and enforcement efforts designed to improve both pedestrian and driver safety in crosswalks and roadways.

PORT JERVIS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO