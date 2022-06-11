One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in West Ocala

Rickia Charice Lascell Dixon, 22, was arrested this morning on a warrant from a May 31 incident in which she allegedly stabbed her girlfriend in the abdomen. According to the sworn complaint filed on June 1, the victim, who has reportedly been in a relationship with Dixon for about 4 months, said Dixon took her cell phone and ran outside with it. After an argument in the parking lot of Woodland Park Apartments, Dixon allegedly retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim once in the lower abdomen. The victim said that as she ran away, she saw Dixon slashing two of the tires and keying the passenger side of her vehicle.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO