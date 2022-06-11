ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in West Ocala

By Taylor Simpson
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just before 1pm Ocala Police responded to a shooting that took place outside. Near the 2400 block of NW 3rd St. in West Ocala. That’s when that found one man was shot in his...

www.wcjb.com

