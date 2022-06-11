ISP investigating after two found dead in Abingdon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said. Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the...
On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend rollover crash in Peoria County resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with likely minor injuries. A crash report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the scene near Route 40 and West Bristol Hollow Road around outside Dunlap around 3 p.m. Saturday.
PEORIA, Ill. — An Illinois crash victim reportedly died after being flown by emergency helicopter to OSF Healthcare in Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is releasing details today in the death of a motorcyclist from Washburn, Illinois. State Police investigators say, on June 4, 52-year-old Richard Elston crashed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 4th, Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to Route 251 at County Route 1000 for a single vehicle motorcycle accident involving one rider.
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody. Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue. According to a Facebook post from...
A Washburn man is dead several days after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 52-year-old Richard Elston was involved in the single vehicle accident at State Route 251 and County Road 1000 on June 4. He was initially responsive and alert, but his condition worsened after he arrived at a Peoria hospital in critical condition.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In Peoria’s Warehouse District, the business owner noticed things out of place at Food Service Equipment Distribution Warehouse. The Peoria Police Department (PPD) got a call just after 11 a.m. to the business at 900 S.W. Washington St. The worker who made the call, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, said they could hear someone still inside.
The judge in this Illinois drug case, laid a giant smack down on this drug possession. StarvedRock. Usually a drug bust does come with a decent sixed bond. The larger the bust, the amount of drugs, the bigger the bond. Maybe the person has it all separated, with the intent to deliver...etc. You read about the size of the bond, and thing well...ok.
Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Davenport. We do not know the extent of injuries to the passengers in either vehicle. Lincoln Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries over the course of three months that happened in Adams County. During the period of April-June 2022, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and homes.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At 9:45 Saturday night, Peoria firefighters were called to S. Arago Street for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, less than a block away from Star Deli Convenience Store on W. Starr Street, firefighters, eventually 21 on-scene, found a two-car garage with “heavy fire and smoke,” according to Battalion Chief Steve Rada.
Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has announced that he convened a Knox County Grand Jury, which returned a bill of indictment against Daylon Richsrdson. Richardson, 22, is charged with crimes allegedly committed in Knox County during the April 29 high-speed pursuit that resulted in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist, a news release says.
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
Ottawa officers have been busy lately. Ottawa police arrested 49-year-old Lyle Legare of Washington Street, for violating an order of protection. He remains locked up in the La Salle County Jail. Officers picked up 55-year-old James Hayes of Ottawa on a warrant for failing to appear to answer to a...
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No one is hurt after a fire broke-out Saturday afternoon. According to Bettendorf fire crews in a media release, crews were called to the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time the fire broke-out but that person was already outside when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An emergency demolition was ordered after a Saturday Night fire in Peoria. Around 9:45 PM, firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire on South Arago in Peoria. When they arrived, they found a unattached two car garage in heavy fire and smoke. Crews forced their way into the neighboring garage to fully extinguish the fire after which the fully involved garage collapsed.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Tennessee woman tied to a gang stealing valuables from parked vehicles in the St. Louis region and using stolen IDs to get money from those victims’ bank accounts has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Prosecutors with the...
