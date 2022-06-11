ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Mentor police looking for missing 70-year-old man

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygJtK_0g7QYQr300

Authorities in Mentor are searching for Tony Geizer, 70, who left his home on Fairfax Drive around 1:15 p.m. Friday and hasn't returned.

According to Mentor Police, Geizer is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He is in need of medication he left at home.

His last known location was around 2:25 p.m. Friday at Fairfax and Findlay drives.

He was last seen wearing a gray plaid dress shirt, green pants, dark baseball hat and brown hiking boots

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Mentor, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Findlay, OH
cleveland19.com

1 shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland on Monday, according to Metroparks Communications Director Jacqueline Gerling. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on June 13 after a man and woman got into an argument, Gerling said. After preliminary investigations, the two are long-time...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 victims identified in Garfield Heights house explosion

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Garfield Heights woman, a 64-year-old Garfield Heights man and a 57-year-old Garfield Heights were identified after being killed in a house explosion Saturday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Cassandra Bateman, Donald Malinowski and Gerald Bateman. All three victims...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Woman shoots man in parking lot of Edgewater Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Officers from the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday at Edgewater Park. According to a release from the Cleveland Metroparks, the shooting happened at approximately 2 p.m. Police say that a man and a woman, who are longtime acquaintences, arrived at the north parking lot together in one vehicle. The two got into an argument before the woman shot the man in the left shoulder and fled the scene.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Mentor Police#Amazon Fire Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
cleveland19.com

Teenager shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager was rushed to a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said the girl was shot in the 5900 block of White Street around 11:45 p.m. EMS told 19 News the teenager was in serious condition....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies in motorcycle accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old Cleveland man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland police, the accident happened at the intersection of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue. Robert Keith Bishop was pronounced dead on the scene by Cleveland EMS.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

$1M bond set for suspects in beating death of Akron teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The suspects charged with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2 were arraigned in court on Monday morning. Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 are charged with murder and felonious assault. The suspects appeared in Akron Municipal Court and entered […]
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police launch death investigation in Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were spotted early Sunday at a crime scene in the city’s Cudell neighborhood. 19 News crews witnessed the ongoing investigation around 1 a.m. on West Boulevard near Detroit Avenue. At the center of the investigation was a dead body under a sheet, located...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s East side Sunday evening. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of East 152nd Street and Westropp Avenue. This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro Police: New scam causes fear through dating apps

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department issued a warning after scammers used real names and voicemails from detectives to scam unsuspecting people through dating apps. The scammers said people were under investigation after talking to a woman through a dating app that was claimed to be “underaged”, according...
STREETSBORO, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy