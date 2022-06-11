Mentor police looking for missing 70-year-old man

Authorities in Mentor are searching for Tony Geizer, 70, who left his home on Fairfax Drive around 1:15 p.m. Friday and hasn't returned.

According to Mentor Police, Geizer is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He is in need of medication he left at home.

His last known location was around 2:25 p.m. Friday at Fairfax and Findlay drives.

He was last seen wearing a gray plaid dress shirt, green pants, dark baseball hat and brown hiking boots

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.