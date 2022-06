Gov. Brian Kemp took $50,000 in contributions from the CEO of Daniel Protection, the producer of the gun used within the Uvalde capturing. Kemp has taken $50,200 from the Georgia-based firm’s founder and CEO, Marty Daniel, to date in his two bids for governor, in 2018 and 2022, in accordance with marketing campaign finance data accessed by the American Unbiased Basis. Half of that, or $25,000, was a single donation to Kemp’s Georgians First Management Committee, a political motion committee he shaped instantly after signing a regulation a 12 months in the past that allows some state legislative leaders to obtain limitless marketing campaign donations at any time throughout an election cycle.

