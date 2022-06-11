ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Columbia Machine Inc. Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (Steve Ruark/AP Photo, File)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault. He was being held Friday without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities said Esquivel worked a normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. on Thursday before leaving to grab a weapon from his vehicle. He went back into the business and opened fire on employees in the company’s breakroom, killing 50-year-old Mark Allen Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace.

Deputies said they found a fourth person, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, injured outside of the business after they were called around 2:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Esquivel left Columbia Machine in his car. A Maryland State Police trooper found him about six miles way, near the intersection of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road, deputies said. Esquivel and the trooper exchanged gunfire, causing injuries to them both.

Deputies said Esquivel and the trooper were transported for medical treatment after the shooting. The trooper, who was not identified, had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was treated and released Thursday from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to Thursday’s shooting remain unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.

CBS Baltimore

56-Year-Old Man Shot In Southwest Baltimore Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 56-year-old man in Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were alerted to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, police said. Once there, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives were summoned to the crime scene given the nature of the man’s injuries, according to authorities. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Found |16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Prince George’s County Police released these surveillance photos of the suspects Saturday morning. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical but stable...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
BALTIMORE, MD
