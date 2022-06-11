ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Tornado, W.Va. man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Lincoln County

By WATCH>>>>>>
wchstv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED 9:18 a.m., 6/11/22. West Virginia State Police report a man accused of murder in Lincoln County has been arrested. Andrew Butch Jones, 65, of Tornado was was apprehended...

wchstv.com

Lincoln County, WV
#Shooting
