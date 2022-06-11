ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off this weekend

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7byM_0g7QX0Gr00

It's a busy night in Downtown as the Saint Francis Tulsa Racing gets underway.

“It’s a great venue to showcase Tulsa and the kind of city we are and so it’s a good chance to put our face forward and for everyone to see what great of a city we are,” Scott Rose said.

Rose has volunteered at the race for the past five years.

“It’s grown significantly, the number of riders has gotten larger,” Rose said.

Tonight, the McNellies Group Blue Dome Criterium Downtown kicked off the weekend of cycling competitions.

Every cyclist showing up after having put in the hard work. This weekend they're leaving their heart and soul in the race.

“There’s a lot of training that goes into this,” Enoc Garza said.

He traveled all the way from Houston to compete, but he said it's well worth the ride.

“If we win today, then go to sleep and get ready to do it again tomorrow. There’s not much time for celebration when you’ve got three races stacked up,” Brian Grace said.

This year cyclists representing 40 different states and eight different countries. Among them, first time competiors and best friends from Columbia Missouri, Brian Grace and Michael Link.

“It’s happening really fast so, you just try to be really laser focused on the guys ahead of you," Link said.

Hundreds of people from all around the world lining the streets of downtown and braving the heat to take int he fun-filled event.
Some come to race, others come to watch, and then there are people like Scott Rose who choose to volunteer.

“I make sure we find the top three after each race and get the out to the podium, get the pictures taken, and get the winner’s jerseys presented," Rose said.

Saturday races start at 9:30 a.m. and the last one begins right after 7:00 p.m. People of all ages and skill levels will have a chance to compete. The race will take place through Tulsa's Historic Arts District.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
globalmunchkins.com

15 Awesome Things To Do In Tulsa With Kids you’ll Love!

Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Miss Oklahoma crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Most dominant in college softball history

Ryan Chapman as published on SI.com is one of many writers to praise the 2022 Oklahoma University Softball Team writing that the “Sooners closed the year as the best team to ever take the field.”. The praise is justified. “Oklahoma dominated in the early stages of the season, breezing...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Francis, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Rose, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Columbia
KTUL

NewsChannel 8 test drives a Canoo for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been called by some a lunchbox on wheels. It may not be a flattering descriptor, but one that Canoo CEO Tony Aquila says will fall away quickly when someone starts a test drive. "The car system has always sold you from a distance. What...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Sports
oklahomatoday.com

Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
tulsakids.com

FREE, FREE, FREE

Cock-a-Doodle-Do! Rooster Days in Broken Arrow was a lot of fun last night. Warning! If you’re going this weekend, the ride ticket booth only takes ca$h, so the only ATM on-site had a looooong line most of the time. Admission to the longest-running festival in Oklahoma (91 years!) is free, but I just don’t want you to have to waste money on the high ATM fees.
TULSA, OK
sunny943.com

Live PD Coming Back to Television With New Name – On Patrol: Live

“Live PD” is coming back to television… sort of, as the show has a new name, and a few changes. “On Patrol: Live” is the name for the new show, which will air on the REELZ network, but you’ll recognize a lot of the names involved, and the overall concept.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

St. John’s in Sand Springs temporarily closed

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Ascension St. John’s primary care and urgent care facility in Sand Springs are temporarily closed, according to an Ascension St. John Facebook post. Due to flooding our Sand Springs Primary Care and Urgent Care facilities are closed temporarily. Please refer to https://ascn.io/3xunMKu for an alternate location nearest you. We will post a notification when we can safely reopen both facilities.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mecum Tulsa 2022 auction

TULSA, Okla. — Today was the final day for Mecum Auction’s Tulsa 2022 auction. More than 1,000 American muscle cars, classic, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rod, customs and more crossed the auction block at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, near 21st St. In order to keep bidding...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy