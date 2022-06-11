ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Donald Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3Iwc_0g7QWyAh00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be endorsing Katie Britt as the the U.S. Senate race continues.

Sen. Rand Paul to campaign with Mo Brooks in Homewood ahead of runoff election

Last year, Trump endorsed Mo Brooks but says that he will no longer due to Brooks’ refusal to denounce voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump says Britt is a “fearless American warrior” and “fighter for the people of Alabama.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 11

Susan Graham Reymann
2d ago

No way! I can not believe it. Oh well I will support Mo Brooks. Sorry President Trump can’t agree on this one.

Reply(1)
6
Wayman Bryant
3d ago

only because he thinks she might win. And he has no loyalty Brooks or the truth. Don't have Trump protect your back

Reply(1)
5
Related
alreporter.com

Mo Brooks calls January 6 committee a “witch hunt”

Following a campaign event in Montgomery Friday, Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks said he did not watch Thursday’s hearing investigating the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. “This is a corrupt process that the Democrats have put together,” Brooks told reporters. “No court of law would ever...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Jan. 6 committee: Here are Alabama’s connections to Capitol insurrection, hearings

The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol will continue this week. The second hearing is set for 10 a.m. ET Monday, one of about half a dozen public hearings regarding the Capitol attacks and the role of former President Donald Trump in the violence. The committee has spent a year interviewing almost 1,000 witnesses regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the violence that followed.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Democratic Party procedure could revoke nomination from Sebrina Martin

The Alabama Democratic Party has the authority, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, to remove nominee Sebrina Martin from the ballot and replace her with another candidate for Montgomery County family court judgeship — a move the party might consider in light of court documents showing that Martin lost custody of her children in 2013 over abuse allegations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Homewood, AL
Sports
City
Homewood, AL
State
Alabama State
Homewood, AL
Government
wdhn.com

Rep. Brooks speaks to Coffee County Republican Club

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With 10 days left until the Alabama senate runoff, a senate candidate made a campaign stop in the Wiregrass Saturday morning. Congressman Mo Brooks spoke to the Coffee County Republican Club in Enterprise about the highly anticipated runoff. Brooks criticized Katie Britt who recently won...
ENTERPRISE, AL
alreporter.com

New Alabama Secretary of State run-off poll shows Zeigler above Allen

Incumbent Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler is currently leading against state Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, in the GOP primary run-off election for the Republican nomination for Alabama Secretary of State, according to a recent poll from McLaughlin & Associates. The poll, conducted between June 6 and June 9 and funded...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama Secretary of State candidates make pitches ahead of runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) —  State Auditor Jim Zeigler and State Representative Wes Allen will go head-to-head in next week’s runoff for Alabama Secretary of State. Zeigler won about 43% of the vote in the primary; Allen won about 40%. Zeigler stopped at a senior center in Clanton today where he shared with voters why he’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Donald Trump
11Alive

Georgia lawmakers react to Jan. 6 committee hearing

ATLANTA — Some lawmakers in Georgia took to social media on Thursday, reacting to the first House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams' tweet spoke about former President Trump's inaction on the day of the attack. Two Republican Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Faith Leaders Call for Accountability from Elected Officials Who Supported Attack on Capitol

January 6th hearings prompt rebuke of lawmakers from Southern Christian Coalition. Following last night's opening hearing of the January 6th Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out against a number of Tennessee Members of Congress who supported the insurrection and defended former President Trump and his claims of election fraud.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#U S#Sen Rand Paul#Election Fraud#U S Senate#Brooks#American#Nexstar Media Inc
nystateofpolitics.com

Black former New York GOP AG nominee condemns 'racist' Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Another day, another controversy for prospective congressional candidate Carl Paladino. Republican former attorney general candidate Keith Wofford condemned Paladino for racism he said was directed at him when he ran for the office in 2018. Wofford, a Black attorney who grew up in Buffalo and lives in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wvtm13.com

Juneteenth marked as state holiday in Alabama this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized Juneteenth Day, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery, as a holiday for state workers this year in Alabama. Ivey issued a memo earlier this month authorizing the day as a holiday for state workers. State offices will be closed on June 20 for the holiday.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama lawmaker plans to propose red flag gun bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday morning, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Protecting Our Kids Act. It includes a series of individual bills aimed at preventing gun violence, one of which will incentivize states to have red flag laws. State Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, is preparing to introduce a...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS 42

COVID-19 cases continue to climb ahead of World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health leaders across Alabama said the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing now may not be nearly as high as what is being reported statewide. On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,960 new infections since Friday with 229 people being treated for the virus at hospitals statewide. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Two attorneys nominated to fill vacancy of Circuit Judge, Place 1

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Judicial Commission has received nominations of 2 attorneys who will be considered to fill the vacancy in the office of Circuit Judge, Place 1. They are as follows (in alphabetical order):. Donna Beaulieu. Jonathan Spann. Judge Corey B. Moore previously held the seat before...
altoday.com

Jim Zeigler leads Secretary of State race but says “way too close”

State Auditor Jim Zeigler currently leads the Republican primary for Secretary of State, but he says the margin is “way too close.”. Zeigler has 34.4% and Rep. Wes Allen has 28.2% in the McLaughlin & Associates poll paid for by the Alabama Forestry Association. According to the poll, a whopping 37% of voters remain undecided. 500 likely Republican voters were polled June 6-9.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy