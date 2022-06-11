Donald Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be endorsing Katie Britt as the the U.S. Senate race continues.Sen. Rand Paul to campaign with Mo Brooks in Homewood ahead of runoff election
Last year, Trump endorsed Mo Brooks but says that he will no longer due to Brooks’ refusal to denounce voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Trump says Britt is a "fearless American warrior" and "fighter for the people of Alabama."
