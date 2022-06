The Boston Celtics’ defense has slowed down every offensive superstar they’ve faced in these playoffs. Until they ran into Steph Curry. According to Cleaning the Glass, seven teams have posted a defensive rating seven points below the league average or lower since 2003-04 (the earliest year of the database’s collection). That pantheonic list extends to eight when you change the filters to include this year’s Boston Celtics unit since the calendar changed to 2022.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO