Pest control company will pay homeowners to release 100 cockroaches in their houses

A great DoorDash experience is not just about the food that’s delivered; it’s also about how it arrives, how long it took to get there, and much more. Today, DoorDash unveiled its first annual awards list honoring the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022 and the list includes two Arizona restaurants. The restaurant partners on this list are not only good at their craft, they’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified. From the corner poke shop to the Italian eatery that defines the neighborhood, DoorDash’s 2022 Most Loved All Stars list celebrates the local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers’ online orders, time and time again.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO