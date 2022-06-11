Pest control company will pay homeowners to release 100 cockroaches in their houses

Retailers like Target are being forced to cut prices, and other big box stores now have to think outside the box as supply chain woes are causing new problems. On Your Side's Susan Campbell talks ways to keep yourself safe from sun damage this summer, in light of the heat!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Supply chain problems have been persistent, but now retailers have a new problem of having too much...of the wrong stuff. On this episode, we are talking with Leslie Bush, a marketing professor at Arizona State University. She breaks down what’s behind the change in consumer behavior and what it means for your next shopping trip.
PHOENIX — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service protected the Arizona eryngo, a wetland wildflower, under the Endangered Species Act on Thursday. The cream-colored, spherical flowers only exist in four remaining populations in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan Deserts in Arizona and Mexico. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
An out-of-control wildfire continues to spread dangerously close to homes in Northern Arizona. Since Sunday morning, the Pipeline Fire has grown to approximately 4,500 acres, pushing about 15 miles. nearly 300 people are on the firelines working to protect homes in the area as strong winds are expected to make the firefight more difficult throughout the day.
Could failure to solve Arizona’s housing shortage puts Arizona’s red-hot economy at risk?. By every metric, the Arizona economy continues to fire on all cylinders, as evidenced by several recent studies and statistics. A recent deep dive into U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics by Skynova ranked our state third in the nation for workforce gain, with a 7.8 percent increase in jobs added between 2017 and last year. Meanwhile, Arizona’s unemployment rate sits at 3.2 percent, a level of employment success not seen for most of the past half-century. And Moody’s “Back to Normal Index,” which tracks how quickly state economies have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, puts Arizona’s economy at 99 percent of where the state was in March 2020. That ranks eighth out of the 50 states.
A great DoorDash experience is not just about the food that’s delivered; it’s also about how it arrives, how long it took to get there, and much more. Today, DoorDash unveiled its first annual awards list honoring the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022 and the list includes two Arizona restaurants. The restaurant partners on this list are not only good at their craft, they’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations — fewer than 1% of restaurants on DoorDash qualified. From the corner poke shop to the Italian eatery that defines the neighborhood, DoorDash’s 2022 Most Loved All Stars list celebrates the local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers’ online orders, time and time again.
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, sat down for a Saturday interview with #WalkAway Campaign PAC (WACPAC) founder Brandon Straka about how she will handle important policies if elected. It was the first-ever such event. “It’s like we’ve [America has] got wounds and...
A Maricopa man faces charges after a Florida man complained to authorities that he paid thousands of dollars for a puppy but never received the pet, Maricopa police said. Junior B. Etiendem faces charges Wednesday with theft in the alleged deal, according to police.
Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An out-of-control wildfire continues to spread dangerously close to homes in Northern Arizona. Since Sunday morning, the Pipeline Fire has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, pushing about 15 miles. nearly 300 people are on the firelines working to protect homes in the area as strong winds are expected to make the firefight more difficult throughout the day.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A third out-of-control wildfire has sparked in northern Arizona as crews are already dealing with the fast-growing Pipeline Fire and this morning’s Haywire Fire. “Double Fire” becomes the third active wildfire near Flagstaff. Coconino National Forests are working hard to put out a...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a good rule of thumb to step outside and put your hand on the ground. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. The Arizona sun can be unforgiving, especially for those afternoon walks with your pet. With triple-digit temperatures here, it may be time to adjust your walk schedule.
There is a massive need for foster parents in Arizona, and thousands of kids rely on them. One family received an unbelievable surprise from the people they love most, making it a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Laura and Vance Friend.
