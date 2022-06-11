ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators looking for missing Mentor man

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for a man who was reported missing out of Lake County Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, 70-year-old Tony Geizer was last seen walking away from his residence on Fairfax Drive in Mentor at 1:15 p.m. and hasn’t returned.

He’s 6’3″ and 190 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Police say Geizer has diabetes and doesn’t have his medication with him. Law enforcement is worried about his safety.

Anyone with information on Geizer’s whereabouts should call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

