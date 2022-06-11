Borrow a Real Florida Reader State Park Day Pass From Your Local Library

The number of Americans with a college degree is increasing. According to the United States Census Bureau, between 2011 and 2021, the percentage of people aged 25 and up with at least a bachelor's degree rose from 30.4% to 37.9%.
Discover Florida Channel (Website) is looking for local homeowners to apply for their chance to win a free yard makeover that will be featured on Season 3 of “Flip My Florida Yard.”. “My Florida Yard” (Instagram | Website) focuses on spreading the gospel of Florida-friendly yards that contribute to...
Gov. DeSantis with his childFacebook Page of Ron DeSantis. n a recently broadcast interview with Dave Rubin, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis stated the factor that he believes is behind many of society's problems today, and it wasn't gun control, drugs or any of the other things that might have been expected.
The Girl Scouts in Florida have no idea what danger they’re in. “June is Pride Month and that means more than just a rainbow,” the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida Facebook page announced. “It’s a celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ people and their communities.”
An appeals court Friday sided with homeowners in a dispute about additional damage they found after accepting a check from a property-insurance company for a claim stemming from Hurricane Matthew. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a Brevard County circuit-court decision that People’s Trust Insurance...
Mount Dora, Florida is a charming lakeside town just 30 minutes northwest of Orlando. While much of the town is geared toward an older audience, there are plenty of things to do for kids and families as well. With historic buildings and gorgeous lake views, the walkable downtown area is what attracts most visitors to Mount Dora. There are also lots of outdoor activities to enjoy around town.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Republican Party of Duval County organized a flotilla on the St. Johns River Saturday to honor Gov. Ron DeSantis. Boat after Boat paraded toward the Main Street Bridge, starting around noon, as some state party leaders watched from the deck of the USS Orleck. GOP...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The state of Florida is allocating $100 million to first-time Florida homeowners through the Hometown Heroes Housing Program. People who the state considers as frontline community workers are eligible to receive funds. Over 50 occupations are included in this list such as educators, first responders and healthcare...
Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
Undercounted during the once-every-decade Census in 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau recently found the state was undercounted by about 3 and a half percent [3.48%]. After the 2010 Census, the undercount was a little less than half a percent. To many advocates and organizations, this was disappointing. But, not surprising.
There was a large turnout this weekend at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show. The general manager of the event, Robert Geisler, initially said they were expecting about 10,000 people over the two-day period. Geisler said they have a little bit of everything in this show including guns,...
A letter written by a trio of local chambers of commerce last month that seemingly supported the proposed northern extension to Florida’s Turnpike has created so much backlash by the ever-increasing, “no-build,” movement, that one of the chambers was recently forced to clarify its position on the matter.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Cirque du Soleil is offering Florida residents discounted tickets on its show “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. Now through Oct. 1, Florida residents can purchase up to eight tickets at a discounted rate in ticket tier categories 2 and 3. Florida resident category 2 tickets begin at $104, normally $119; and category 3 tickets begin at $87, normally $99 per ticket.
FLORIDA –– Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they have issued a criminal citation to the captain of a commercial fishing vessel for undersized red grouper. According to an announcement by the FWC, its officers conducted a dockside fisheries inspection on an inbound...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills Thursday in an effort to help people who serve in the military get jobs or advance their education once they leave their service. These pieces of legislation build on funding provided in the Freedom First Budget signed by Governor DeSantis last week to support Florida’s military members and their families.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current median household income for Florida is $57,703. But many variables affect this figure, including work experience, education, and location, to name only a few.
A school-safety measure signed this week by Gov. Ron DeSantis flew relatively under the radar during the 2022 legislative session, but the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has brought securing campuses back to the forefront. DeSantis signed the measure Tuesday, two weeks after
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage for American nurses is $82,750 per year. In the state of Florida, that average drops to around $72,000. However, nurses in some Florida cities are paid significantly lower than the state average of $72,000, according to a new survey.
With the nation’s supply-chain woes exacerbated by a previously existing shortage of commercial truck drivers, companies such as Winter Haven-based FleetForce Truck Driving School and now Waste Pro USA Inc. have driven forward with creative solutions. Headquartered in Longwood, a Central Florida city north of Orlando, Waste Pro operates...
A trio of Republican lawmakers from Florida are demanding answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs as to why a military veteran died after the VA hospital in Gainesville refused to treat him because administrators could not prove his service status. GOP Sens. Marco Rubio
