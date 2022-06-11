ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Borrow a Real Florida Reader State Park Day Pass From Your Local Library

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know there’s an opportunity for you and...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
bungalower

Get your resource-hungry yard flipped by “Flip My Florida Yard”

Discover Florida Channel (Website) is looking for local homeowners to apply for their chance to win a free yard makeover that will be featured on Season 3 of “Flip My Florida Yard.”. “My Florida Yard” (Instagram | Website) focuses on spreading the gospel of Florida-friendly yards that contribute to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
internewscast.com

Court Backs Florida Homeowners In Hurricane Damage Dispute

An appeals court Friday sided with homeowners in a dispute about additional damage they found after accepting a check from a property-insurance company for a claim stemming from Hurricane Matthew. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a Brevard County circuit-court decision that People’s Trust Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
mommypoppins.com

Mount Dora with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Mount Dora, Florida

Mount Dora, Florida is a charming lakeside town just 30 minutes northwest of Orlando. While much of the town is geared toward an older audience, there are plenty of things to do for kids and families as well. With historic buildings and gorgeous lake views, the walkable downtown area is what attracts most visitors to Mount Dora. There are also lots of outdoor activities to enjoy around town.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WEAR

New statewide program offers millions to first-time Florida homeowners

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The state of Florida is allocating $100 million to first-time Florida homeowners through the Hometown Heroes Housing Program. People who the state considers as frontline community workers are eligible to receive funds. Over 50 occupations are included in this list such as educators, first responders and healthcare...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center

There was a large turnout this weekend at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show. The general manager of the event, Robert Geisler, initially said they were expecting about 10,000 people over the two-day period. Geisler said they have a little bit of everything in this show including guns,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Cirque du Soleil is offering Florida residents discounted tickets on its show “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. Now through Oct. 1, Florida residents can purchase up to eight tickets at a discounted rate in ticket tier categories 2 and 3. Florida resident category 2 tickets begin at $104, normally $119; and category 3 tickets begin at $87, normally $99 per ticket.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Florida’s Ron DeSantis signs bills to help veterans get jobs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills Thursday in an effort to help people who serve in the military get jobs or advance their education once they leave their service. These pieces of legislation build on funding provided in the Freedom First Budget signed by Governor DeSantis last week to support Florida’s military members and their families.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Waste-disposal firm joins effort to recruit, train more truck drivers

With the nation’s supply-chain woes exacerbated by a previously existing shortage of commercial truck drivers, companies such as Winter Haven-based FleetForce Truck Driving School and now Waste Pro USA Inc. have driven forward with creative solutions. Headquartered in Longwood, a Central Florida city north of Orlando, Waste Pro operates...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy