Cruise Town Erie holds car show along State St.

Classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods, hundreds of them were lined up State St. on June 10 for the 2022 Cruise Town Erie Car Show.

This is the 12th year in a row that Contemporary Motorcar has been the sponsor. The city closed down State St. from 4th to 12th St. so families can safely see their favorite cars.

“Personally, I’m also a big car enthusiast and so it’s a lot of satisfaction to bring a lot of car enthusiasts together and have a great evening in our beautiful downtown,” said George Lyons, Contemporary Motorcar President.

Lyons said all different types of cars appeal to different people.

“A lot of people talk about this is a car that they had in youth or car they dreamed of having or a car they hope to have someday,” Lyons said.

Erie resident Art Rathman is one of those people.

“I used to have a ’56 Thunderbird, which I don’t have anymore. I’m looking at them now and, Oh I could cry because it was really sharp,” said Art Rathman, Erie resident.

Rathman said he’s glad they have the car show every year.

“We come out here and look at the cars every year and we know some of the people. It’s great, I tell you, that they do this every year,” Rathman said.

One of the cars on display is a Chevy Chevelle. The owner said he had a very interesting story about his prized possession.

“Well, I just bought it off an old fella that had the car and he passed away. They put it in storage for years and its got 6,006 miles on it and its one of the oldest cars with the mileage on it in the world, they say,” said Dennis Renz, Erie resident.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you didn’t get a chance to come out and see the classic cars, there will be another Cruise Town Erie Car Show on August 12, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.