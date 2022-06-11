Judge Sentences Man to 40 Years for Severe Child Physical Abuse
On Monday, June 6, 2022, the Honorable Patty Maginnis of the 435th District Court sentenced Owen Tate Emmett (27) to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division for Injury to a Child, following three days of evidence. Before this offense, Emmett had never been convicted of...
Last Friday evening Roman Forest Police responded to the Roman Forest swimming pool in the 1600 block of Roman Forest Drive for a reported intoxicated female. Officers arrived on the scene they were informed that the intoxicated woman had groped the 15-year-old lifeguard and then grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled the lifeguard into the pool. The lifeguard was able to get free. As officers spoke with the lifeguard a second female told officers that the intoxicated female had made multiple sexual advances. This included pulling the straps of her bathing suit off her shoulders and commenting on her appearance. Another 10-year-old child also reported that the female rubbed the inside of her thigh as she sat at the picnic table. The intoxicated female also had her 10-year-old daughter with her. The District Attorney requested a $30,000 bond however it was reduced to a $10,000 bond by the magistrate. The female had a prior record for public lewdness and illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Both Harris County cases were in 1999. She was given 18-months probation on the operation of a sexually oriented business charge. The public lewdness was dismissed.
Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
At about 5 pm DPS attempted to stop an SUV on I-69 northbound in Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound sideswiping one female just south of Cleveland. The male then crashed into the tree line and fled into the woods where he pointed a gun at the DPS Trooper. A manhunt encompassed the area with Cleveland Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Precinct 4 Constables, Liberty County Sheriff’s Officers, and DP S. With a DPS helicopter overhead, a Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 found the male hiding just a short distance from the vehicle in the woods. The suspect was taken into custody. It was then they learned he had been shot. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. I-69 is open to one lane only as Texas Rangers arrive on the scene to investigate. Traffic is backed up to FM 1485 in New Caney.
12:30am-One person has been transported to the hospital. A suspect has just been taken into custody on Carol Lane. Splendora Police and MCSO are now attempting to sort out what actually happened. The suspect fled into the woods and was tracked by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and a DPS helicopter. The suspect was found hiding in a trailer on Carol Lane when he was taken into custody without incident.
5 PM-Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at the San Jacinto River Bridge The male is armed and is described as a white male, about 6-feet, white shirt and blue jeans, glasses, shaved head and multiple tattoos. A perimeter has been set up along County Road 332 in Liberty County. A DPS helicopter is en route. If spotted call 911 immediately.
Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Just after 3 am East Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported crash involving a Chrysler 300, on Loop 494 on the south end of the Caney Creek bridge. The bridge, which has been closed for close to 2-years due to structural damage had concrete barriers, with plastic barriers in front them, and in front them, ROAD CLOSED SIGNS and reflective signs. The male driver who was unconscious when MCHD arrived was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Damage to the barricades was extensive, however, the mystery is how the vehicle only suffered minor scratches. The driver who had run over the anchors for the barricade signs tried to pull off of them. In doing so he completely disintegrated his left rear tire and caused the wheel to cut into the asphalt. Range 3 Wrecker loaded the vehicle. The driver had a difficult time attempting to get the vehicle off the roadway anchors for the barricade signs as they were embedded in the bottom of the vehicle.
About 2:30 pm Monday a motorist southbound on FM 1485 near Jefferson Chemical called 911 to report a silver F-150 that was driving all over the road and into ditches. While on the phone with 911 the Ford pickup slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder of the road due to mechanical issues. The impact drove the Tahoe through a fence and into a pasture. The female who was having difficulty walking due to medical boots on both feet was transported to the hospital in stable condition. THe driver in the Tahoe was being checked out by EMS on the scene. Caney Creek Firefighters attempted to make contact with the landowner but were unsuccessful. Due to cattle being in the pasture, Caney Creek Firefighters did what they could to secure the fence. Tommy’s Paint and Body removed the F-150 from the scene. Millers Wrecker removed the Tahoe from the pasture. The crash was investigated by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
He was born February 12, 1963 to Wayne and Betty Freeman. Tracy was born and raised in Conroe, Texas. He enjoyed anything vehicles related, but only if it was a Chevrolet. He enjoyed collecting models of all kinds. Tracy was known for being outspoken and a back seat chef. He...
1145AM- OVER 100 RESIDENTS OF THE LEISURE LANE RV RESORT IN GRANGERLAND HAVE BEEN WITHOUT POWER SINCE 6 PM FRIDAY NIGHT. ENTERGY HAS REPAIRED THE ISSUE AND POWER IS NOW BACK ON. MANY ARE STILL RUNNING GENERATORS. IF A RESIDENT THERE, AND A NEIGHBOR HAS A GENERATOR GOING, PASS THE...
