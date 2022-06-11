ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

This Week In Pictures

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend....

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Young artists find inspiration at Alton market

ALTON — While many customers at Saturday’s Alton Farmers and Artisans Market came to pay, other came to play. The Jacoby Arts Center hosted a free Art Play Day at the market, where children could take advantage of art activities while their parents shopped for fresh produce and products.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton childcare facility breaks ground Wednesday

EAST ALTON - Step By Step will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, to kick off the construction of its newest location at 333 Mechanical Drive in East Alton. Step By Step has been in operation since 1993 with centers in Alton, Bethalto and Brighton. "We are excited to be able to help increase our enrollment during a time where quality childcare is hard to find," said Barbara Corby Executive Director/CEO of Step By Step.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

"The perfect place': Parmentier anxious to get to Parkland

BETHALTO - Luke Parmentier knows a good thing when he sees it. Parmentier just completed a four-year prep baseball and football career in what some might call a near-perfect setup at Civic Memorial. In two months, he will be taking his baseball glove and cleats to a similar situation when he moves on to Parkland Community College this fall.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
City
Godfrey, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Entertainment
Godfrey, IL
Entertainment
The Telegraph

Hollidays mark 55th anniversary

EDWARDSVILLE – Michael and Priscilla Holliday celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 7. The couple were married on June 7, 1967 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville by the Rev. James K. Shelby.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Scholarship award winners will be honored Sunday

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fishing fest seeks to hook families on fun

GRAFTON — Hundreds caught a good time Saturday during the free annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fest at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton. Participants took advantage of several outdoor activities including a catch and release bluegill pond, a trout pond, bow fishing stations, a 4,000-gallon aquarium stocked with Illinois River fish, educational and activity booths, and entertainment.
#Clark Community College
wlds.com

Fray Makes Top 5 in Miss Illinois Pageant

A local competitor made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Illinois Pageant over the weekend. Juliana Fray of Pittsfield received 4th Runner-Up in the competition. Fray represented West Central Illinois as Miss Quincy. Winner of Miss Illinois was Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones.
PITTSFIELD, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Bear hit, killed on I-55

A black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound I-55 between Herculaneum and Festus on this afternoon (June 13.) That accident happened after the Missouri Department of Conservation received several reports about black bear sightings in the Fenton and House Springs areas over the weekend, said Dan Zarlenga, the department’s St. Louis regional media specialist.
PEVELY, MO
The Telegraph

"Call and Response" Art Showcase set for Saturday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. will be hosting the Juneteenth "Call and Response" Art Showcase from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event will showcase a variety of artwork by African American artists.The community is invited to participate in a "call and response" style writing event. Attendees will conduct a gallery walk and identify a piece of art that "calls" to them and "respond" by composing a poem or other piece of writing. The "call and response" format is an homage to both ekphrastic poetry and the historic call and response form of African American music, church services, and public gatherings. Participants will be invited to share their writing (not mandatory) and learn more about the history of Juneteenth and African American art/artists during a brief presentation. This is a donation-based event; payment to attend not necessary. Donations can be made at https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-call-response-art-showcase.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Schedule draggin' Dragons

ALTON - There are plenty of things the Alton River Dragons can be pleased about after an 8-4 start. One of them, however, is not the way the league set the schedule up at the beginning of the season, something of which manager Darrell Handelsman certainly isn't a fan. Alton, in its second season in the 16-team Prospect League, began last season playing just three games before having a day off. Their inaugural opener slated for May 27, 2021 against the Catfish was rained out, so they started their season on May 28 against the Terre Haute REX, played three games and then had the ensuing Monday off.
ALTON, IL
Entertainment
Entertainment
Photography
Photography
Visual Art
Visual Art
The Telegraph

Sierra Club event set for Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have their monthly speaker series at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The event will about the Natural Resource Damage Assessment process and ongoing restoration efforts in the state. The focus will be on the heron and egret rookery restoration project currently taking place in the Metro East area. The guest speaker is Carson McNamara, Natural Resource Specialist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Contaminant Assessment Section. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m.
ALTON, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Litchfield, IL

You can find the city of Litchfield in Montgomery County, Illinois. It was the first town in the state to respond to the President's summons when the Civil War broke out. With support from a Litchfield company, the town formed the Seventh Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment. During the 1880s, people...
LITCHFIELD, IL
FOX2Now

$1.65M Italian-style villa for sale off I-44 in St. Louis suburb

OAKLAND, Mo. – We may be experiencing an unforgiving St. Louis summer, but for the right price, you can imagine yourself sitting under the Tuscan sun on the patio of an Italian-style villa in Oakland, Missouri. 7 Schultz Road is nestled on two acres just south of Interstate 44...
The Telegraph

McLaughlins mark 40th anniversary

GODFREY – Miles and Ann (Ralston) McLaughlin are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. On June 12, 1982 they were married at the Brown Street Baptist Church by the Rev. Marvin DePenning.
ALTON, IL
