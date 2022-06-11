ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kicking goals in the marketing department: Brave business pays out on the West Coast Eagles with a hilarious billboard ad in Perth

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for the battling West Coast Eagles in the AFL, the club has been lined up by a Perth taxation company that took a hilarious shot at them on a billboard.

The Eagles' woes in 2022 have been well documented. Covid protocols and injuries have ravaged their playing roster and the club has managed just one win from 12 games to sit bottom of the AFL ladder.

To compound the pain, a new billboard popped up in the Perth CBD this week promoting New Zealand-based tax company Hnry - at the Eagles' expense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwDvr_0g7QUJUg00
The giant billboard sledging the Eagles is in a prominent location in the Perth CBD

The billboard reads: 'Makes tax so easy even West Coast could beat it. Sign up free today'. Oof.

An image of the billboard has been shared by news satire site The Bell Tower Times, which has over 250,000 followers.

The page doubled down on the insult, posting: 'Cruel barbs like this will only drive [fictional West Coast supporter] Thomas closer to Flagmantle'.

Needless to say, West Coast supporters were not amused.

'Seems like a good way to alienate a good portion of your customer base,' one posted.

'Woooow … That's a low blow even for the VFL fans,' posted another.

Fremantle fans were quick to have a laugh at West Coast's expense, however.

'Feeble burns like this just make it sweeter when we turn it around within 3 seasons to charge into the next premiership window and pass Freo while they're on the downslope of yet another failed attempt to win a flag,' grumbled one supporter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLjMs_0g7QUJUg00
West Coast players trudging off the field after another AFL loss has been a common theme in the 2022 season

Some fans did see the funny side of the billboard and urged Eagles supporters to lighten up.

'Think Eagles supporters need to get a grip and learn to laugh at themselves. The way they are carrying on and getting upset over things is embarrassing,' one said.

Fortunately for Eagles followers, the club has a bye this week so they won't have to suffer another loss on top of this insult.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: England deserve full credit for showing bite to back up Ben Stokes' bark... all the way down the order they looked to be attacking as they gave themselves a chance of a famous win

When a captain puts a team in and then sees them make 553 it can really dent his confidence and make him go out in the field thinking his side have a huge task on their hands. So for England to all but chase that down on Monday, with smart rather than reckless intent, and then put real pressure on New Zealand with the ball was a fantastic effort.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England U21 1-2 Slovenia U21: Djed Spence's own-goal and Mark Zabukovnik's header see Three Lions fall to defeat despite Cameron Archer's late strike... but Lee Carsley's side still finish top of their Euro 2023 qualifying group

On his first camp as manager, Lee Carsley went armed with a picture of Tyson Fury strewn on the Los Angeles canvas, Deontay Wilder standing over him. It was the night Fury boxed clever, dramatically resurrecting the heavyweight bout in one of the finest comebacks ever seen. Carsley, possibly mindful of England’s chequered record at Under-21 tournaments, beamed the picture up and explained Fury’s story to a new crop of players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perth#Billboard#The Eagles#The Bell Tower Times#Fremantle
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County is officially DEAD in the water as the EFL lose faith in administrators Quantuma to successfully navigate the troubled club into the hands of new owners - with players now fearing Wayne Rooney will leave

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby has finally collapsed leaving the remaining players fearing for the future of boss Wayne Rooney. The US businessman's attempt to complete a takeover has been in severe doubt since last week and it is now understood to have no chance of being revived. Rooney...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It felt more like a holiday than the US Amateur Championship!': Matt Fitzpatrick recalls incredible Brookline triumph as an 18-year-old ahead of his return for US Open as England's leading hope

Matt Fitzpatrick could hardly believe what he was watching. 'We were so small and so young!' he exclaimed. 'How on earth did we end up winning? It's a really weird viewing experience.' It's also one of the best in the long and rich history of the US Amateur Championship. The...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Ollie Pope hails Joe Root as 'England's greatest ever' after the pair combined to both score centuries and close the gap on New Zealand at Trent Bridge

Ollie Pope hailed Joe Root as England's 'greatest ever' as both men scored centuries on a run-filled third day of the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand. Pope hit a career-best 145, while Root finished unbeaten on 163 – his 10th Test hundred since the start of last year – as England closed on 473 for five, just 80 behind the tourists.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'We were talking about blocking out the outside world': England women star Lucy Bronze is inspired by a Kieran Trippier motivational talk, but jokes the Lionesses will aim to go further than the men and win the Euros

England women star Lucy Bronze has been inspired by a motivational talk from Kieran Trippier ahead of this summer's Euros, but joked the Lionesses will aim to go one step further than the men by winning the final. Sarina Wiegman's squad took part in a workshop with Trippier and Declan...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Melbourne's turmoil deepens as out-of-sorts Demons lose a THIRD straight game in chastening 26-point loss to Collingwood - and skipper Max Gawn suffers injury scare as things go from bad to worse for reigning premiers

Melbourne's troubles deepened on Monday, with the Demons suffering a third consecutive defeat while skipper Max Gawn was given an injury scare in the Queen's Birthday clash. The reigning premiers 12.10 (82) to 8.8 (56) loss to Collingwood at the MCG was their third straight since their 17-game unbeaten run came to an end against Fremantle late last month.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Leicester Tigers are confident that ‘magical’ George Ford will drive their quest for Premiership glory as he prepares to take on close friend and rival No 10 Owen Farrell

Leicester are confident that ‘magical’ George Ford will drive their quest for Premiership glory on Saturday with the same intensity and nous as his good friend and rival No 10, Owen Farrell. The top-flight final at Twickenham will revolve around a fascinating match-up between the two men who...
RUGBY
BBC

England v New Zealand: Alex Lees reaches first Test half-century

England batter Alex Lees achieves his first Test half-century against New Zealand on day three of the second Test at Trent Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: England resume on 90-1 in reply to New Zealand's 553. Available to UK users only. Watch Today at the Test on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer...
WORLD
Daily Mail

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST: Jimmy Anderson has struck 27 times in the first over of a Test innings... while only three sides have lost after making more than New Zealand's 553 in the first innings

England gave themselves a chance of securing victory in the second Test with an encouraging performance against New Zealand on the fourth day at Trent Bridge. Here, Sportsmail's LAWRENCE BOOTH takes a statistical look at the facts, figures, quirks and anomalies after the day's play at Trent Bridge... Only twice...
SPORTS
BBC

Charlotte Edwards Cup: Southern Vipers cruise past Central Sparks to win final

Charlotte Edwards Cup final, County Ground, Northampton. Central Sparks 109-8 (20 overs): Jones 27; Dean 2-19 Southern Vipers 110-4 (15.5 overs): Bouchier 32, McCaughan 32. Southern Vipers won their first Charlotte Edwards Cup with a crushing six-wicket win over Central Sparks in the final in Northampton. Maia Bouchier top-scored with...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ben Foakes is relishing 'one hell of a final day' as England's wicketkeeper insists hosts can chase down anything under 300 in thrilling end to second Test against New Zealand

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes insisted his side would be happy chasing anything under 300 as the second Test heads for a pulsating finish in Nottingham on Tuesday. New Zealand will start the final morning on 224 for seven, a lead of 238, and need victory to set up a decider at Headingley next week.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy