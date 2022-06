NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip. A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now. She says she saw posts on Facebook about damaged cars at the Cedar Grove parking lot, where she paid $90 to park for the week while on the cruise ship.

