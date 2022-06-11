Police searching for missing White Marsh teen

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen.

Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area.

Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000.

