ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Police searching for missing White Marsh teen

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdliK_0g7QSr8S00

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen.

Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area.

Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000.

The post Police searching for missing White Marsh teen appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Young Child Found Alone In Baltimore Located, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore. Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Family of lost child found

*UPDATE*(June 13 - 11:25 a.m.)The family of the child found walking around Northwest Baltimore has been found. The Baltimore police need your help finding the family of a child that was found walking around in Northwest Baltimore. The child was located this morning, walking in the 5600 block of Haddon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Harford County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who was reported missing over the weekend. An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding Braxton Michael Copenhaver, 13, who was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the area of Albantowne Way in Edgewood.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Marsh, MD
White Marsh, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and an assault that were reported over the weekend. At just after 1 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a woman used her vehicle to strike two victims following a verbal argument in the 3000-block of E. Joppa Road in Carney (21234). The suspect attempted to flee but was stopped by officers. At … Continue reading "Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument" The post Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Need Help Finding Missing Girl Last Seen In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities. Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.  She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911. Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#9 1 1
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Find Columbia University Football Player Reported Missing From Fells Point

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police found a football player “safe and unharmed” on Sunday after he was reported missing, according to authorities. Police initially asked for the public’s help in locating Alex Thompson, 21, who was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Thames Street in Fells Point. Alex was described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He weighs about 220-pounds.vHe was last seen wearing a dark blue Polo shirt and grey pants. Thompson is a football player at Columbia from Honolulu majoring in economics. He is spending the summer in Baltimore interning at Brown Advisory, an investment management firm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
CBS Baltimore

Death Of 6-Month-Old Baltimore Girl Ruled A Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The March death of a 6-month-old in southern Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday. Legacy Bell was found unresponsive shortly before noon on March 1 when officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street, Baltimore Police said. She died at the scene. The 6-month-old’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. No additional details about the circumstances of the baby’s death were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Young Children Overdose At Baltimore Home: Report

Detectives were investigating how two young children overdosed at a Baltimore home over the weekend, according to reports by CBS 13. A 4- and- 6-year old child were found suffering from an overdose at a home on the 1500 block of McHenry Street in the late night hours of Saturday, June 11, the outlet reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman not seen since Saturday. 24-year-old Liel Ale’a Hilliard was last seen at 602 Goldsborough Street, apartment C, around 1:30 in the afternoon. Hilliard is described as 5’06” tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, braided hair. Hilliard was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue Sanuks brand shoes. She was also seen wearing a dark blue mask with pink accents.
SALISBURY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged with First-Degree Murder in killing of Wicomico County Deputy

UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy