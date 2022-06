Join us for our second Family Fun Walk. This one is at Whitemarsh Park on 6/24 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a book reading and s'mores. Free!. Participants will meet at the lower parking lot at Whitemarsh Park at 7:30 pm. Those wishing to walk will walk one of the easier trails. Please wear comfortable shoes. Participants will meet back at the campfire area. City Staff will read Firefly Home. We will then enjoy the campfire and of course s'mores. Please bring your own stick; make certain it is long enough for safety. Bring a jar to catch fireflies. Please bring a flashlight to assist you in getting back to your car. S'more ingredients will be provided. There is no charge.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO