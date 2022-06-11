ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD: 79-year-old ambushed at park, shot for no reason

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say two men were ambushed and shot during an early morning walk at a Southwest Memphis park for no apparent reason.

One of the victims, a 79-year-old man, was shot in the back. The other man with him was not hurt.

“When I found it was him, I was so heartbroken because that man doesn’t bother anybody,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 Tuesday morning at Westwood Park on Western Drive.

Friday, police released a video showing at least four males in the park, one of them holding an assault rifle up to a surveillance camera.

MPD said a SkyCop camera in the parking lot also captured the shooting and showed three to four males target the victims as they walked on a trail behind the basketball court.

Investigators say two suspects were hiding behind a cement wall, and one person with an assault rifle and another with a handgun opened fire.

Westwood Park

“I heard one shot and then heard about two other shots,” said another woman who did not want to be identified.

The 79-year-old victim that was shot in the back but is now listed in fair condition. Police say a stray bullet hit a house nearby, but no one else was injured.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

