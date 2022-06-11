MPD: 79-year-old ambushed at park, shot for no reason
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say two men were ambushed and shot during an early morning walk at a Southwest Memphis park for no apparent reason.
One of the victims, a 79-year-old man, was shot in the back. The other man with him was not hurt.79-year-old shot during morning exercise at Westwood Park, family says
“When I found it was him, I was so heartbroken because that man doesn’t bother anybody,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 Tuesday morning at Westwood Park on Western Drive.
Friday, police released a video showing at least four males in the park, one of them holding an assault rifle up to a surveillance camera.
MPD said a SkyCop camera in the parking lot also captured the shooting and showed three to four males target the victims as they walked on a trail behind the basketball court.
Investigators say two suspects were hiding behind a cement wall, and one person with an assault rifle and another with a handgun opened fire.
“I heard one shot and then heard about two other shots,” said another woman who did not want to be identified.One dead, one detained after southeast Memphis shooting
The 79-year-old victim that was shot in the back but is now listed in fair condition. Police say a stray bullet hit a house nearby, but no one else was injured.
If you know anything about the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
