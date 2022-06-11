ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Bjy_0g7QShYQ00
Columbia Machine Inc. Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (Steve Ruark/AP Photo, File)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault. He was being held Friday without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities said Esquivel worked a normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. on Thursday before leaving to grab a weapon from his vehicle. He went back into the business and opened fire on employees in the company’s breakroom, killing 50-year-old Mark Allen Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace.

Deputies said they found a fourth person, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, injured outside of the business after they were called around 2:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Esquivel left Columbia Machine in his car. A Maryland State Police trooper found him about six miles way, near the intersection of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road, deputies said. Esquivel and the trooper exchanged gunfire, causing injuries to them both.

Deputies said Esquivel and the trooper were transported for medical treatment after the shooting. The trooper, who was not identified, had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was treated and released Thursday from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to Thursday’s shooting remain unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in District Heights Shooting

One man died and two more are injured after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Monday, authorities say. The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Prince George’s County police responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Joe Louis#Murder#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc
fox5dc.com

Maserati stolen in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report. The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m. The victim says her cell...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Weekend Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Clifton Curtis Hodges is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Bernard Jackson II during a dispute late Saturday night in southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers called to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street shortly before midnight Sunday found Jackson shot multiple times. He did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Hodges as the shooting suspect, police said. No additional details were immediately provided. Hodges is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a violent crime, court records show. The 47-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 20-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday where two adult males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

First Responders Remove Body From Water In Northeast Baltimore Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities. Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said. First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.  Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said. Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department...
fox5dc.com

Brawl breaks out at DC HalfSmoke restaurant

WASHINGTON - An all-out brawl was captured on cell phone video Sunday inside a popular brunch spot in Northwest. The graphic video shows a group of diners fighting inside the HalfSmoke restaurant located on the 600 block of Florida Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood. The altercation appears to be between...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Several Thefts, Stolen Auto

Police are investigating several thefts reported in the last week in Takoma Park, according to emailed community advisories:. Theft From Auto: On June 5, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 6800 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a theft from an auto. Sometime between June 4 at 10:00 p.m. and June 5 in the morning, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and cut the lock on the rear storage box, and stole property. Case #220024044.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

Police offer $40,000 reward for information related to two DC killings

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police is asking for help locating two suspects: 26-year-old Deonte Patterson and 18-year-old Dreaun Young of Southeast, D.C. Patterson is wanted in the 2021 murder of 32-year-old Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi of Southeast, D.C. Al-Mahdi died in a shooting at the 1800 Block of 9th Street,...
WDVM 25

Fire at Holy Cross Hospital

Update (10:43 p.m.) — According to Montgomery Fire, the fire has been extinguished and was caused by paper too close to a heat source. There are no injuries. SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There is a fire in the pharmacy of the Holy Cross Hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire. According to the tweet, the […]
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy