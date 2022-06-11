ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Body found in Percy Priest Lake, near Four Corners Marina identified as missing kayaker

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB61B_0g7QRnsz00

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities responded to Percy Priest Lake after a body was found in the water Friday evening.

It was found off Lavergne Couchville Pike near Four Corners Marina.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said the body was taken back to shore, where the Metro Nashville Police Department took over the investigation.

Body recovered from Percy Priest Lake identified as Memorial Day cliff diver

The person has been identified as Peter Ciesielski, 49. He is believed to have accidentally drowned last weekend. Ciesielski’s family provided the following statement regarding his death:

“The Barczewski and Ciesielski family are deeply saddened by the loss of Peter Ciesielski. Peter’s two children and family are grieving the loss of their beloved relative. We do not know much about what happened on the lake that day. The last thing his son heard from him is that he was going out kayaking. Peter told his sister he felt peaceful on the water and we are grateful he is now truly at peace following this tragic accident. The family is asking for space and prayers as we deal with this tragedy. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

Ciesielski’s kayak was found Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the investigation.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

This is the second body recovered from Percy Priest Lake this week. On Thursday, the body of Mauro Orduna, 38, of Franklin, was found.

Orduna had last been seen jumping from a cliff at the lake on Memorial Day weekend .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

NASHVILLE, TN
