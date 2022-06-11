ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs Community Experiences Months of Power Outages

nbcpalmsprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s summer and we don’t know what we are going to do,” resident Maria Aguilar said. No power and extreme heat. That’s what some residents of the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are experiencing right now. But this problem...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 2

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Well In the Desert Unhoused Bike Program in Palm Springs

Eric Frankson is a Director on the Well In the Desert Board and he created a Bike Program to give unhoused individuals transportation here in the desert. Frankson believes that giving transportation to their clients gives them the ability to get around the city with hopes of helping them get back on their feet. Some The post Well In the Desert Unhoused Bike Program in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

FIND A COOLING CENTER NEAR YOU AS HIGH TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

We are in the middle of a heat wave and we want everyone to be safe! Stay inside as much as possible, especially during the hottest time of day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Limit your exposure to the sun, and if you do go outside, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, find shade, and wear light-colored clothing and a hat. Children, older adults, and pets tend to be more vulnerable to extreme heat, so monitor family members and check in with friends, family, and neighbors. This is especially important for people who do not have air conditioning. Find an air-conditioned Cooling Center open to the public by dialing the United Way’s toll-free resource telephone line at 2-1-1. Here in the Morongo Basin both the 29 Palms and Joshua Tree libraries are open as cooling centers, Saturdays from 9-5, Monday through Wednesday from 11-7, and Thursday from 10-6. Seniors can also take advantage of the Senior Information and Assistance Hotline at 1-800-510-2020.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Government
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Government
iheart.com

A Warning from Fire Officials

OCEANSIDE - Officials are warning residents to be cautious as wildfires become more prevalent in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California during the hot, dry summer months. Chief David Parsons of the Oceanside Fire Department tells NBC 7 after three years of drought, the landscape has changed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio

The Riverside County Fair and the National Date Festival are officially coming back to the City of Indio. After years of uncertainty, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors finalized a partnership with Pickering Events LLC to oversee the Riverside County Fairgrounds. The partnership is set to last 5 years, you can get more details here. The post Residents and local businesses react to the return of Date Festival in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Hiker Seeks Limits on Shooting on Public Lands

OCOTILLO — Over the past four decades, San Diego resident Nick Ervin has kept a watchful eye on much of the sprawling desert in western Imperial County. An avid hiker who has frequented the area for decades, Ervin was also a strong advocate for the passage of the California Desert Protection Act of 1994, which created federally protected wilderness near Ocotillo.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Hot Springs#Mobile Home Park#El
thepalmspringspost.com

City preparing to take important next step in establishing north end ‘navigation center’

Palm Springs officials are preparing to take a crucial step forward in building out a homeless navigation center in the city’s north end. The news: Approval of a contract for architectural, civil, mechanical, electrical, lighting and landscape design services related to the project is on the agenda at the next City Council meeting, scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

‘OUT OF THIS WORLD’ NOISE EXPERIENCE IN JOSHUA TREE SATURDAY

For those seeking an extra-terrestrial sound experience, the planets have aligned! Sunburst Junction is hosting an other-worldly music event on Saturday, June 18, and space-related costumes are encouraged. Described as a “night of experimental madness,” Sunburst Junction is hosting a unique line-up of bands: Alien Probe, Clay Ant, and Herbert...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Riverside, CA

Part of the Inland Empire, Riverside is a splendid location for a memorable vacation. The city means business when it comes to tourist attractions. Whether you're looking to surround yourself with nature or bask in the busy city life, Riverside is the destination for you. From state parks that boast...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
thepalmspringspost.com

Palm Springs Juneteenth event on Saturday a time for celebration, contemplation

Organizers of the annual Juneteenth celebration in the city are hard at work assuring the event will be both joyous and thought-provoking. The news: June 19 (Juneteenth) represents Independence Day for African Americans. People across the country recognize and honor this day by celebrating the June 19, 1865 emancipation of people who were enslaved.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out

3 people are injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Palm Desert on Washington St. and Avenue 42 around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. According to Cal Fire, two people in a sedan needed to be extracted from their vehicle and taken to the hospital with major injuries. First-responders arrived on the scene to find a white The post Palm Desert Crash leaves 3 injured and Light Signals Out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
ccclarion.com

Theft at raves increases as crowds get bigger

Raves have become more popular throughout the years, but as more people attend, theft becomes more of an issue along with overly-packed crowds. With crowds starting at 50,000 people at smaller raves to 135,000 at bigger raves like EDC, it can get hard to be completely aware of one’s surroundings. Theft is a common issue faced at these events, especially since many go with the intent to just steal.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy