A 47-year-old woman died Saturday after she fell in to the Colorado River, according a news release from the National Park Service. Sheetal Patel, of Chicago, had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip Saturday. She was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River, the release said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO