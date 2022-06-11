ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Fremont Sheriff urges safety when recreating on Arkansas River

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After numerous river related emergencies in Southern Colorado in recent weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is encouraging everyone to exercise caution when recreating in the Arkansas River.

FCSO shared some tips for Coloradans to safely enjoy our state’s beautiful waters:

  • If you are not an experienced swift water boater, go with someone who has plenty of experience
  • Make sure you use correctly fitted safety gear (flotation device, helmet) and never boat alone
  • When playing on shore, keep a close eye on kids and pets and never stand on undercut banks
  • If you are wade fishing, keep in mind that even swift water can overpower or sweep you off your feet
  • Stay in shallow water and keep an eye out for holes
Click here for cold water safety tips you need to keep in mind

