Fremont Sheriff urges safety when recreating on Arkansas River

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After numerous river related emergencies in Southern Colorado in recent weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is encouraging everyone to exercise caution when recreating in the Arkansas River.

FCSO shared some tips for Coloradans to safely enjoy our state’s beautiful waters:

If you are not an experienced swift water boater, go with someone who has plenty of experience

Make sure you use correctly fitted safety gear (flotation device, helmet) and never boat alone

When playing on shore, keep a close eye on kids and pets and never stand on undercut banks

If you are wade fishing, keep in mind that even swift water can overpower or sweep you off your feet

Stay in shallow water and keep an eye out for holes

