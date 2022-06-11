ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Exclusive 1-on-1 with Panthers GM Scott Fitterer

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Sports Live is the official partner of your Carolina Panthers. We caught up with Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer on Tuesday to talk about the new partnership as well as what Carolina is looking for at the quarterback position.

Are they still looking at Baker Mayfield?

