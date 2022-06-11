Oriskany softball to play for state title over the weekend

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Advancing the farthest of any team in any high school sport in the Mohawk Valley this Spring season, the Oriskany softball team fell to then-two time reigning Class D State Champion Deposit-Hancock of Section IV Saturday afternoon in the title game, 8-1. The day started out strong for Oriskany, taking down Section II’s Argyle in the state semifinal 8-3, scoring eight unanswered runs after being down 3-0 in the third. Megan Wright did the most damage in game one, knocking in three runs with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that opened the game up 7-3, and then bringing around the final run in the sixth.
Comments / 0