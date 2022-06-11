ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

Oriskany softball to play for state title over the weekend

By Brennan Miller
cnyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oriskany softball team left early Friday morning for Long Island, getting an escort from the Oriskany Police Department as they travel to take on Argyle of Section II in...

www.cnyhomepage.com

cnyhomepage.com

Oriskany softball falls in state title game, 8-1

ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Advancing the farthest of any team in any high school sport in the Mohawk Valley this Spring season, the Oriskany softball team fell to then-two time reigning Class D State Champion Deposit-Hancock of Section IV Saturday afternoon in the title game, 8-1. The day started out strong for Oriskany, taking down Section II’s Argyle in the state semifinal 8-3, scoring eight unanswered runs after being down 3-0 in the third. Megan Wright did the most damage in game one, knocking in three runs with a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning that opened the game up 7-3, and then bringing around the final run in the sixth.
ORISKANY, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star recruit’s athleticism, defense are off the charts

One of the biggest stock risers this spring, regardless of class designation, is 2023 four-star wing Kaden Cooper, who landed a Syracuse basketball offer at the end of April. The 6-foot-6 guard/small forward has caught the attention of many national recruiting analysts and scouts for his recent performances on the AAU circuit, including during the April live periods where college coaches could watch Cooper in person.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
HERKIMER, NY
internewscast.com

Alec Baldwin pays memorial to late mother Carol Baldwin following her funeral after her death at 92

Alec Baldwin hailed his late mother Carol Baldwin following her funeral in a clip he posted to Instagram Sunday. ‘I wanted to say thank you very much to to everyone that wished me well about my mom who passed away on 26th of May, and her funeral was yesterday up in Syracuse on the 11th, and both of those things went as well as one might have expected,’ the Oscar-nominated actor, 64, said as he was seated on a couch near a window in the clip.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Attorney General shuts down Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning has been banned from owning or managing residential properties in New York state. That action is part of a settlement of a lawsuit by NY Attorney General Letitia James against landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc., who were accused of repeatedly violating lead paint laws.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police conduct underage drinking initiative in Oneida County

Oneida County, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:. Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363. Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Utica man accused of hit-and-run that led to power outage near Lake Placid

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police Department has announced that a Utica man has been charged after a hit-and-run accident that caused a power outage near Lake Placid. According to Police, on Monday 33-year-old Michael J. Fedarko of Utica was heading south on State Route 28 near 7th Lake while […]
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca getting sued by family of Cornell student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of a Cornell student who fell to his death last year is suing the city of Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the family of Philip Zukowski says the city was negligent in maintaining the Ithaca Falls Natural Area. Last May, the 19-year-old Zukowski fell through a six-foot gap.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Black bear spotted in Verona: Tips if you encounter a bear

(WSYR – TV) — A black bear was spotted Sunday roaming around the Village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department. Watch above to see a video of the bear, courtesy of Megan Marie Spina. The NYSDEC has advice on what to do if a bear ambles through...
VERONA, NY
cnycentral.com

Potential for a few strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a mainly dry Saturday for most of central New York we now have a better chance for just about all areas to see some rain, thunder and even a few strong or severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has CNY under a "marginal risk" for...
ENVIRONMENT
Q 105.7

Tragedy in Lake George: 2 Dead, 2 Injured as Americade Winds Down

Route 9 in Lake George was closed down for much of the day Sunday, just one day after the annual Americade motorcycle rally was had officially wrapped up. Reports came out late Sunday afternoon that an accident had taken place, but very few details were released. It is now being reported by the Times Union and CBS 6 that two people were killed and two people were injured, one critically, in a motorcycle accident in the area of Lake George Expedition Park.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Syracuse.com

New last day announced for all Syracuse city schools

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District announced Friday that there would be a change to the last day of school this year. The last day, originally planned to be a half-day on June 24, will be moved to June 23, a Thursday, according to a message posted on the district’s Facebook page. The new last day will be a full day of school.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Jazz Fest co-headliner cancels; new performer added to lineup

A co-headliner has dropped out of the 2022 Syracuse Jazz Fest, prompting a lineup change for the free music festival’s closing night. Original 5th Dimension singers Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. will not be able to perform on Saturday, June 25, due to “travel restrictions related to Covid,” Jazz Fest founder and executive producer Frank Malfitano announced. The Grammy-winning pop-soul duo was scheduled to perform on the Clinton Square Main Stage as the closing act on the final night of the three-day event.
localsyr.com

Syracuse automotive named a AAA Best in Auto Repair 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fehlman Brothers Automotive, located at 116 S Midler Ave, Syracuse, was named a AAA Best in Auto Repair 2022, according to AAA. Fehlman Brothers also took home the silver award among medium-sized facilities across the entire country. The award that recognizes the “best of the...
SYRACUSE, NY

