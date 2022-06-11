ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Final rehearsal complete for the Garden Fashion Show

By Jason Takhtadjian
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Final preparations were made Friday for Sioux City’s Garden Fashion Show.

The runway event will be held in partnership with the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, and Friday was the final day to walk the runway.

More than 30 models will strut in the meadows with the first show this Saturday at 4pm. Shows take approximately 45 minutes and the second show will be this Saturday at 7 pm. Photo booths, music, and an after party round off the day of fashion and art.

Six local designers will have the opportunity to show off their own handmade clothing and designs. A local designer says the labor of love took months of preparation.

Sioux City kids could be ‘ticketed’ for wearing helmets

“It shows that you can do, like, big events in Sioux City and you can get a bunch of people together and show off your art if you really want to. Like, this is all just like, ragtag group of people that all came together to put on this show,” Designer Chloie Roupe said.

Admission for the garden show is ten dollars a person, and money raised will go toward supporting local designers and models. For more information on the fashion show, click here .

