Hot enough for ya? It’s about to get hotter. Indianapolis hasn’t reached a 90 degree day yet this year but that is about to change. WISH TV reports,. “A large dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the perfect set up for hot temperatures next week. Forecast highs next week are into the low and middle 90s. Middle and upper 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO