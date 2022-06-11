ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Meeting helps Ukrainian refugees

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1vrQ_0g7QQs5b00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Emigrating to the U.S. isn’t a simple process in the best of circumstances, and for Ukrainians fleeing war during Russia’s invasion, it’s even harder. Friday night, The Legal Project presented options to those who are already in the U.S. and people trying to bring family members to safety.

The Legal Project is a non-profit organization that helps people get equal access to legal services. Information provided at Friday’s event was that most options are temporary and allow people to stay for up to two years. Getting permanent legal status through asylum is much harder.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

“A lot of people think oh it’s unsafe to go back to the Ukraine right now, so anyone can get asylum, but unfortunately, it’s very limited,” Mary Armistead, staff attorney at The Legal Project, said. “You have to prove that you specifically are going to be potentially targeted if you return to the Ukraine.”

The Legal Project is hoping to build up community groups to provide more information through the complicated immigration process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

March for Our Lives protest in Saugerties

March for Our Lives protests against gun violence were held across the country on Saturday, June 11. Marchers gathered near Cantine Field in Saugerties where they heard brief speeches from organizer Lisa Ewart and from a spokesman for Moms Demand Action — a man who said he was not sure why he was selected to speak as he was certainly not a mom. “They asked me to speak, so here I am,” he said. He emphasized the theme of marchers across the country, focusing on the need for background checks for firearm purchases and the need to keep guns out of the hands of people who could pose a danger to others.
SAUGERTIES, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Republican Legislators Push D.A. Recall Bill

ALBANY – With crime rates rising statewide, Republican legislators are taking action to equalize measures taken by the majority Democratic Senate. Assembly and Senate Republicans have introduced an amendment to establish a recall process for district attorneys. The recall would be voted for by the voters within the county...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrats nominate Ryan for special election

MONTICELLO – Democratic committee chairs from across the current 19th Congressional District have unanimously chosen Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan as the Democratic nominee to run in the August 23 special election to fill the remainder of Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado’s term in Congress, which ends on December 31.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region Pride parade promotes trans visibility

Members of the LGBTQ+ community were finally able to march the streets of Albany after a two-year wait due to the pandemic. It’s been more than two years since Paige Medina has been able to march the streets of Albany for the annual Pride parade. “To be all together,...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainians#The Legal Project#Nexstar Media Inc
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Health Board Considers Fine-Tuning Tobacco Rules

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is looking into fine-tuning the city's tobacco product regulations. Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz recommended various amendments to the city's tobacco ordinance at the board's June meeting. The two main suggestions address products that slip through the state's bans and "smoking bars."
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

This week in New York history: June 12-18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the dedication of the Baseball Hall of Fame, the New York Times publishing the Pentagon Papers, and the first episode of “I Love Lucy” airing. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
Troy Record

Albany County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County officials confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 565 since the outbreak began. Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy confirmed 76 new infections and 230 new infections...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy