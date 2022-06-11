ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate days before SC primaries

By Jason Raven
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WSPA) – South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidates made one final push to win over voters Friday night.

Three of the five Democratic candidates were at the 2022 Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Debate, healthcare advocate Carlton Boyd, former Congressman Joe Cunningham and state Senator Mia McLeod.

Organizers said William Williams and Calvin McMillan were invited but they did not respond in time.

Boyd, Cunningham and McLeod were asked various questions for about an hour.

The topics ranged from suspending the gas tax, how they would address the teacher shortage in South Carolina and how they would work with a GOP controlled legislature.

All three candidates were able to outline their education and health care platform. All three candidates agree something needs to be done to address gun violence in South Carolina.

Boyd said he supports having mental health counselors in all schools. He also suggested teaching children first aid so they would be able to help friends or family hurt in drive-by shootings.

Cunningham said while he was in Congress he worked to expand background checks and close the Charleston loophole. He said these would be things he would like to see done in South Carolina and work to get this done as Governor.

McLeod said she supports expanding background checks and requiring legal gun owners to have liability insurance. She said South Carolina should implement similar laws that are on the books in Hawaii. She also said AR-15s should not be sold to civilians.

All three candidates said they would veto any bills that would further restrict abortions in South Carolina if elected. They also all said they would expand Medicaid as Governor.

A Democrat has not been elected Governor in South Carolina in more than two decades. All three candidates said they can change that in November.

The two-week no excuse early voting period wrapped up Friday at 5:00 p.m. Next week’s primaries are Tuesday, June 14th.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary is expected to face off against Governor Henry McMaster in November.

You can watch Friday night’s full debate below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

