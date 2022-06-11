ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star City, WV

Star City Farmers Market grows into season

By Riley Holsinger
 3 days ago

STAR CITY, W.Va. – To prepare for the summer season, the Star City Farmers Market had its opening day on June 10. The market, located at the Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park near the bottom of the Star City Hill, is open from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. every Friday until September.

Fresh produce at the Star City Farmers Market (WBOY – Image)

The Star City Farmers Market offers an opportunity for businesses to grow, whether old or new, like former WVU defensive lineman Warren Young’s newer establishment, Young’s Southern Kitchen.

“You get your regulars,” Young said. “You get people who came here last year remembering the product we sold so they come back. You look forward to coming around every year.”

Warren Young serving a customer food (WBOY – Image)

Young’s authentic southern meals food joint was inspired from his day’s growing up in Mobile, Alabama.

“Everything has a southern taste to it,” Young said. “It’s a growing market. People come out and you get different walks of life coming through here so its a pretty nice experience when you come out here.”

There is a wide variety of different foods for attendees to enjoy ranging from fresh produce, meats, ice cream, food trucks and more. There are arts and crafts accessible for people to buy as well.

