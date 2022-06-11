Milwaukee homicide investigation continues 1 year later

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on Mon., June 13, 2022. At approximately 7:00 a.m., near Port Ave. and Calumet Rd., a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by suspects in vehicles. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place near 38th St. and Meinecke Ave. early on Mon., June 13. Officials say that around 12:30 a.m., a 16-year-old male victim was shot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This...
MILWAUKEE - The trial for the man accused of shooting a Kenosha police officer in August 2020 will begin Monday, June 13. Jonathan Massey is accused of shooting Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8, 2020 while the officer stopped to talk to him. He is charged with attempted first-degree homicide.
MILWAUKEE - Five people were arrested, two of them injured, when shots were fired between two groups near 35th and Silver Spring Sunday afternoon, June 12. Milwaukee police said there was an argument and shots were fired shortly after 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 24, showed up at the hospital...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A trial date is now set for three men charged for the shootings in Milwaukee's entertainment district after a Bucks playoff game last month. Christopher Murry, Marquise Jackson and Lemont Siller each face a long list of felony charges, including reckless injury for the May 13 shootings which left 16 people injured.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, June 12 and Monday, June 13. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 20th and Center. A Milwaukee man, 22, was taken to a hospital and...
MILWAUKEE - Bullet-resistant glass is being installed at Milwaukee police stations in response to a shooting inside District 5 on Feb. 25. Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of opening fire inside District 5, located on Vel Phillips and Locust, on Feb. 25. Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas, who died in police custody there two days prior.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that happened early Sunday, June 12. The first one happened at 1:15 a.m. on the 2300 block of Roosevelt Drive. Police say the 17-year-old Milwaukee victim was walking when shots were fired and he was subsequently struck. He was...
According to CBS 58, a Milwaukee teen is now facing charges in the death of two women. Seventeen-year-old Rashaun Seaberry is accused of killing 26-year-old Jasmine Brown last year but was released on a signature bond this year. Prosecutors say not too long after his release, he’s accused of killing another woman.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are on scene investigating a fatal shooting near 39th & Center. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene early Saturday morning. Details are limited right now, but WISN has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in Madison over the weekend, the police department reported. In an update Monday, MPD indicated the woman was in custody, but the department did not release her name at this time because it has not referred any allegations against her related to the homicide.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy and two men in their late 30's who they said went into the water in a drainage ditch. Milwaukee police said they got calls around 6:00 Monday night for a boy that fell into the water near 25th and Tripoli, which they said is a part of the KK river.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, was hurt when shots were fired during an argument early Sunday, June 12 near 32nd and Lisbon. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a Wauwatosa bank. Witnesses say Christopher Crittendon was holding a gun in his hand six years ago when he jumped over a counter inside the North Shore Bank and held that gun to a teller’s head.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
RACINE – Racine Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Joleesa “Joliee” Montez, 13, of Racine. Montez left her Carlisle Avenue home on the city’s northwest side on Sunday, according to family members. She was last heard from between 1:30 and 2 p.m. She did not return home and has not been seen.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings on Friday, June 10. One person was killed, and two others were wounded. A suspect was arrested in connection to one of the three incidents. 41st and Lloyd. Around 1:20 a.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot....
Comments / 0