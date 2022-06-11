Milwaukee homicide investigation continues 1 year later

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in Madison over the weekend, the police department reported. In an update Monday, MPD indicated the woman was in custody, but the department did not release her name at this time because it has not referred any allegations against her related to the homicide.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO