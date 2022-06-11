ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Female mountain guide, 32, killed after hiker slipped pulling three people tethered together down 2,500ft of ice

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago

A MOUNTAIN guide fell over 1,000 feet to her death in an accident that also injured two others.

Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, was helping a couple reach the summit of Mount Shasta in California Monday when one of the hikers slipped.

A female mountain guide is dead after plumetting 1,000 feet in an accident that injured two others Credit: Facebook/Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office
Jillian Elizabeth Webster was helping other climbers traverese Mount Shasta when one of the climbers slipped, causing two others to go down as well Credit: Getty

The fall caused two others to go down as well, plummeting down 1,500 to 2,500 feet of snow and ice, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department.

“They were tethered together,” said Courtney Kreider, a spokeswoman for the department.

The fall occurred around 8:30 in the morning when Webster’s group was above Helen Lake, near snow in an area called Avalanche Gulch.

“What makes it dangerous right now is the change from really cold to really warm,” said Kreider.

“We had snow over the weekend, just a little bit of snow, and it created this thin layer of ice in Avalanche Gulch, and when it warms up, that thin layer of ice sloughs off so you have to have really good climbing gear — climbing boots that can really dig into ice.”

Following the fall, a nurse in the area tried to administer first aid to Webster, who was unresponsive.

She was airlifted to Mercy Mount Shasta, where she was pronounced dead.

A male climber in her group had received head injuries and a compound fracture to his leg, said Kreider. He has since been release from Mercy Medical Center Redding.

His girlfriend is under observation at the same hospital with a lower leg injury.

“It was just a perfect storm of bad conditions, people on the mountain and inexperience,” said lead climbing ranger for the US Forest Service, Nick Meyers, to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Even a total pro would have a tough time stopping or self-arresting with conditions like that.”

That same day, another male climber on Avalanche Gulch slipped and fell 1,000 feet, however, he is expected to survive.

His group continued up the mountain until a female climber slipped and fell 1,000 feet as well.

“It took a couple hours to locate her,” said Kreider. “They located her shortly after 6pm an airlifted her to a hospital.”

Climbers are being warned to consult with the US Forest Service before hiking on the mountain.

“We work in an environment where things happen,” said climbing guide David Cressman. “Climbing and weather can change in a matter of hours.”

Multiple climbers had falling incidents that same day, according to the Sisikyou County Sheriff's Office Credit: Facebook/Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office
Climbers are being warned to consult with the US Forest Service before hiking on the mountain Credit: Facebook/Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Comments / 3

ZOMBIEDAWG
2d ago

I really don't think these people are as skilled as they believe since there are more and more accidents like this...Climbing, hiking, biking etc....Everyone thinks they can do it, till they can't

Related
KTVL

34-year-old Klamath County man fatally shot amid altercation

BLY MOUNTAIN — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bly Mountain area east of Bonanza. The person who fired the weapon called the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, saying he'd shot the man in self-defense. At approximately 8:45 am on Sunday, June 12, KCSO deputies along with...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
activenorcal.com

Eva the Heroic Dog that Fought Off a Mountain Lion Dies Unexpectedly

Eva, the dog who heroically saved her owner from a mountain lion attack along the Trinity River, died unexpectedly on Wednesday following a long stint of veterinarian visits. According to Eva’s owner, Erin Wilson, the 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois began experiencing seizures over the weekend in Trinity County. She brought Eva back to a veterinarian in Redding and eventually to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, where a ventilator was applied on the ailing dog. Unfortunately, she never woke up. Wilson plans to bury Eva in fiance’s parent’s backyard.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Siskiyou County Man Dives Into Base of Waterfall and Tragically Drowns Trying to Save Family Dogs

The following is a press release from Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office:. Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:12 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a 9-1–1 call of a drowning victim in the area of Shackleford Falls in the Scott Valley area. The caller stated her husband, 47-year-old Robert Lewis of Montague, CA had gone into the base of the waterfall to rescue two of the family’s dogs. Lewis’ wife stated she saw her husband get swept under by the strong current and did not resurface.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
