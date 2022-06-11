ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hit-Boy And Dom Kennedy Keep It On The West Coast In “Corsa” Music Video

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy are showcasing their musical chemistry and West Coast pride for their new single, “Corsa.” Produced by Hit-Boy, the song features both men rapping over the drill-inspired beat. Courtesy of Half-A-Mil, the video was directed by ThirdEyeRaz.

In the visual, Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy vibe out together from luxury shopping and dinner to a storefront and a park bench. Together, the duo delivers a braggadocious track standing on their authenticity and abilities to get to the bag.

“I ain’t like these rappers/ All these trappers, hustlin’ backwards/ I talk facts bruh/ all you after is the fame, and the pu**y,” raps Kennedy as Hit-Boy responds “that sh*t wack to us.”

For now, fans of the “Corsa” single will have to wait for the song’s official, streaming platform debut on next Friday (June 17) along with an East Coast-themed visual on the same day.

“Corsa” was originally teased by Hit-Boy during his Sway in the Morning interview last month. He has also partnered with United Masters to launch Beat Exchange , a curated marketplace to buy and sell beats. The platform connects producers directly with independent artists and provides them with best-in-class tools to upload and manage a personal beats storefront.

“I got my start making beats in my bedroom and putting them online on Myspace,” expressed Hit-Boy in a press statement . “I know the struggle and how hard it can be as an emerging producer. Working with UnitedMasters, I want young producers and artists to have what I didn’t. UnitedMasters will give emerging producers the right tools, exposure, and access to brands to help their careers blow up.”

Watch the video for “Corsa” above.

