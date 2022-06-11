ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police increasing patrols around Baltimore County to deter crime

By Khiree Stewart
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department said it's increasing patrols around the county. It is one of several things the department said it's doing to keep residents safe. Police said that it's about being at the right place at the right time to make a bigger...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 8

Maximags Bambino
2d ago

the reason they are now doing this is because the Union wants to get rid of Hyatt. Now she is going to do what should have been done along time ago!!!

Reply
2
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged with First-Degree Murder in killing of Wicomico County Deputy

UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Young Child Found Alone In Baltimore Located, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore. Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Baltimore Cove

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Baltimore cove, authorities say. The body was recovered from the cove near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, June 12, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Baltimore County, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Police searching for homicide suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@Calvertcountymd.gov or (410) […]
DUNKIRK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
foxbaltimore.com

Found |16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Baby Beaten To Death In Baltimore: Police

A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Children Overdose At Baltimore Home: Report

Detectives were investigating how two young children overdosed at a Baltimore home over the weekend, according to reports by CBS 13. A 4- and- 6-year old child were found suffering from an overdose at a home on the 1500 block of McHenry Street in the late night hours of Saturday, June 11, the outlet reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver Kills Texas Man Fixing Car On I-695 In Baltimore

A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said. Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and an assault that were reported over the weekend. At just after 1 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a woman used her vehicle to strike two victims following a verbal argument in the 3000-block of E. Joppa Road in Carney (21234). The suspect attempted to flee but was stopped by officers. At … Continue reading "Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument" The post Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy